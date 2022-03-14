March Madness Brackets: Expert Predictions for 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament
Filling out an NCAA tournament bracket is one of the joys of March—even if it ends up getting busted by the end of the first weekend. With this year’s men’s field of 68 having been revealed, it’s time to start making predictions for how things will play out over the next three weeks.
Sports Illustrated has a breakdown of each of the four regions—West, South, Midwest and East—and below, eight writers have also submitted their completed bracket to help you make your own tough decisions before the games tip-off.
Who is the SI staff taking to reach the Final Four in New Orleans and win it all? Our 2022 expert brackets are below.
Pat Forde
Forde’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, Purdue
Forde’s champ: Gonzaga
Kevin Sweeney
Sweeney’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky
Sweeney’s champ: Gonzaga
Jeremy Woo
Woo’s Final Four: Texas Tech, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor
Woo’s champ: Arizona
Jason Jordan
Jordan’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Tennessee, Auburn, UCLA
Jordan’s champ: Gonzaga
Molly Geary
Geary’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky
Geary’s champ: Kentucky
Michael Shapiro
Shapiro’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Houston, Iowa, Kentucky
Shapiro’s champ: Gonzaga
Elizabeth Swinton
Swinton’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky
Swinton’s champ: Gonzaga
Nick Selbe
Selbe’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky
Selbe’s champ: Gonzaga
