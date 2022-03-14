Filling out an NCAA tournament bracket is one of the joys of March—even if it ends up getting busted by the end of the first weekend. With this year’s men’s field of 68 having been revealed, it’s time to start making predictions for how things will play out over the next three weeks.

Sports Illustrated has a breakdown of each of the four regions—West, South, Midwest and East—and below, eight writers have also submitted their completed bracket to help you make your own tough decisions before the games tip-off.

Who is the SI staff taking to reach the Final Four in New Orleans and win it all? Our 2022 expert brackets are below.

USA TODAY Sports

Pat Forde

Forde’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, Purdue

Forde’s champ: Gonzaga

Kevin Sweeney

Sweeney’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky

Sweeney’s champ: Gonzaga

Jeremy Woo

Woo’s Final Four: Texas Tech, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor

Woo’s champ: Arizona

Jason Jordan

Jordan’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Tennessee, Auburn, UCLA

Jordan’s champ: Gonzaga

Molly Geary

Geary’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky

Geary’s champ: Kentucky

Michael Shapiro

Shapiro’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Houston, Iowa, Kentucky

Shapiro’s champ: Gonzaga

Elizabeth Swinton

Swinton’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky

Swinton’s champ: Gonzaga

Nick Selbe

Selbe’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky

Selbe’s champ: Gonzaga

