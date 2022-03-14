Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
2022 March Madness Bracket Recap
2022 March Madness Bracket Recap

March Madness Brackets: Expert Predictions for 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament

Who do our writers have scoring big upsets, reaching the Final Four and winning it all?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Filling out an NCAA tournament bracket is one of the joys of March—even if it ends up getting busted by the end of the first weekend. With this year’s men’s field of 68 having been revealed, it’s time to start making predictions for how things will play out over the next three weeks.

Sports Illustrated has a breakdown of each of the four regions—West, South, Midwest and East—and below, eight writers have also submitted their completed bracket to help you make your own tough decisions before the games tip-off.

Who is the SI staff taking to reach the Final Four in New Orleans and win it all? Our 2022 expert brackets are below.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Kentucky’s TyTy Washington Jr and Baylor’s Adam Flagler

Pat Forde

Pat Forde's men's expert bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Forde’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, Purdue
Forde’s champ: Gonzaga

Kevin Sweeney

Click here for full-sized image.

Click here for full-sized image.

Sweeney’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky
Sweeney’s champ: Gonzaga

Jeremy Woo

Click here for full-sized image.

Click here for full-sized image.

Woo’s Final Four: Texas Tech, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor
Woo’s champ: Arizona

Jason Jordan

Click here for full-sized image.

Click here for full-sized image.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Jordan’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Tennessee, Auburn, UCLA
Jordan’s champ: Gonzaga

Molly Geary

Molly Geary's expert bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Geary’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky
Geary’s champ: Kentucky

Michael Shapiro

Click here for full-sized image.

Click here for full-sized image.

Shapiro’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Houston, Iowa, Kentucky
Shapiro’s champ: Gonzaga

Elizabeth Swinton

Click here for full-sized image.

Click here for full-sized image.

Swinton’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky
Swinton’s champ: Gonzaga

Nick Selbe

Click here for full-sized image.

Click here for full-sized image.

Selbe’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky
Selbe’s champ: Gonzaga

More March Madness Coverage:

 Region-by-Region Men’s Tourney Breakdowns
 Full Schedule for Men’s NCAA First Round
Men’s NCAA Tourney Opening Round Odds

NCAA Men's Tournament
News And Analysis
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Baylor Bears
Baylor Bears
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona Wildcats
Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes
Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois Fighting Illini
Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Villanova Wildcats
Villanova Wildcats

YOU MAY LIKE

Overhead view of the March Madness logo.
College Basketball

Everything You Need To Prep For The Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournaments

Our experts break down every region and make their picks.

By Frankie Taddeo
Josh Donaldson reacts while batting.
MLB

Yankees Flip Sánchez, Urshela For Donaldson in Trade With Twins

New York dealt two starters in order to acquire the former AL MVP and two other players.

By Zach Koons
Stanford’s Haley Jones, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and UConn’s Paige Bueckers.
College Basketball

Breaking Down the Women’s March Madness Bracket

State of the No. 1 seeds, players to watch, our national champ prediction and more.

By Ben Pickman
Kansas’s Ochai Agbaji (30) talks with guard Dajuan Harris Jr.
College Basketball

2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament First Four and First Round Schedule

Let the Big Dance begin.

By Zach Koons
nfl-tom-brady-unretired-how-long
Play
NFL

How Many More Years Will Tom Brady Play?

Given how hard it is to imagine the unfinished business he has left, there’s no limit to how grand his ambitions may be.

By Conor Orr
AP22071221791424 (2)
NBA

LeBron James Becomes First to Join Elusive 30K-10K-10K Club

The 37-year-old achieved his latest milestone Sunday against the Suns.

By Jelani Scott
George Washington’s Tyler Cavanaugh celebrates 2016 NIT title.
College Basketball

Look: 2022 Men’s NIT Bracket Released

Teams that missed the NCAA tournament will have a chance to claim bragging rights this March.

By Dan Lyons
NCAA Region-by-Region Breakdowns
College Basketball

2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown

Everything you need to know about the players, teams and games you can’t miss when the Big Dance tips off.

By SI Staff