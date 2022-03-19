Skip to main content
College Football

Texas A&M Loses Top 2023 QB Recruit Eli Holstein

Texas A&M had the top recruiting class in the country in the 2022 cycle, and appears poised to continue the momentum into the recruiting cycle for ’23.

The Aggies will certainly put together another good class, but will now have to do so without a player that the school was hoping would be a centerpiece.

Top 2023 quarterback recruit Eli Holstein, a four-star prospect from Zachary, La., announced his decommitment from A&M on Friday.

“I’d like to thank Texas A&M for giving me the opportunity to achieve my dreams of playing college football,” Holstein wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to Coach Fisher and Coach Dickey for all that they have done for me and believing in me. I am still very interested in Texas A&M but with recent coaching changes and new opportunities I’d like to open my recruitment back up. With that being said, I am decommitting from Texas A&M and reopening my recruitment.”

Holstein was one of the first commitments of the 2023 class for Texas A&M, as he committed to the Aggies last summer after spending time in College Station attending recruiting camps. 

He recently took a trip to Alabama, and is reportedly also considering Oregon, Miami, and Stanford in addition to the Aggies.

For more Texas A&M Aggies coverage, head over to All Aggies.

