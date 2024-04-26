Alabama Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry Drafted by New Orleans Saints
After falling out of the first round, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 41st overall pick in the NFL Draft. McKinstry is the fourth Alabama player to be selected, joining JC Latham (Titans), Dallas Turner (Vikings), and Terrion Arnold (Lions).
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, McKinstry was a multi-year starter across his three years in Tuscaloosa. He earned All-SEC and All-American honors, including being named a first team All-American in 2023. He was a member of Alabama's 2021 and 2021 SEC Championship teams, and appeared in the College Football Playoff in both of those seasons as well.
""This is another guy that has great football intuition, great instincts. I mean, he understands offense, understands pattern-match, really a fast reactor in the secondary," former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said of McKinstry on the NFL Draft broadcast. "He's a good punt returner as well. I just love this guy. He's smart and instinctive, and I think that's why he's gonna be a really, really good player. And probably more ready to play than anybody else."
McKinstry joins a Saints team that went 9-8 during the 2023 season and just barely missed the playoffs, and will compete in a wide open NFC South division next season with a playoff berth very much in play.
Player Info
- Jersey: No. 1
- Position: Cornerback
- DOB: September 30, 2002
- Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama
- High School: Pinson Valley
- Recruiting Class: 2021
- Recruiting Rating: Consensus 5-star, No. 18 overall, No. 1 cornerback, No. 1 player in Alabama
Accomplishments
McKinstry earned a rotational role on the defense during his freshman fall camp in 2021, and by the end of the season had won a starting cornerback spot. He maintained that starting spot for the following two years, while also manning punt return duties as a sophomore and a junior. He recorded 32 tackles this past season and broke up seven passes, while returning 14 punts for 86 yards.
- 2023 First Team All-American (AP, Sporting News, CBS Sports, PFF, Sports Illustrated, USA Today)
- 2023 Second Team All-American (AFCA, Walter Camp, The Athletic)
- 2023 First Team All-SEC (Coaches, AP)
- 2023 Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist
- 2023 Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist
- 2022 First Team All-American (PFF)
- 2022 Second Team All-American (AFCA, Sporting News, CBS Sports)
- 2022 First Team All-SEC (Coaches, AP)
- 2021 All-Freshman SEC Team (Coaches)
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 5-11.5
Weight: 199 pounds
Hand: 8 1/2 inches
Arm: 32 inches
40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds
10-yard split: 1.44 seconds
Vertical jump: 34.5 inches
Broad jump: 10-1