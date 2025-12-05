Alabama Women's Basketball Notches Another Dominant Win: Roll Call

Alabama women’s basketball followed the men’s team’s win over Clemson with a convincing one of its own, pulling away in the third quarter for a 72-48 victory Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Essence Cody led the Crimson Tide (9-0) with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and five rebounds. Jessica Timmons added 19 points and hit three 3-pointers as Alabama shot 46.6% from the field and outscored Clemson 26-14 in the third quarter to seize control.

Karly Weathers and Ta’Mia Scott each had nine points, while Diana Collins finished with eight. Alabama outrebounded Clemson 39-33 and scored 34 points in the paint.

Clemson (5-4, 0-1 ACC) shot just 31.5% from the floor. Hannah Kohn scored 10 points to pace the Tigers, and Raven Thompson added seven. Alabama turned Clemson’s 13 turnovers into 18 points.

The Crimson Tide returns/ home Sunday for a nonconference matchup against ULM at 6 p.m. CT.

Here's the Roll Call for this weekend.

This Weekend’s Crimson Tide Schedule:

Friday, Dec. 5, 2025

Women’s Gymnastics: Crimson and White Preview Meet, 6:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Football: vs. Georgia, 3 p.m., Atlanta, ABC

Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025

Men’s Basketball: vs. UTSA, 1 p.m., Coleman Coliseum, SEC Network

Women’s Basketball: vs. ULM, 4 p.m., Coleman Coliseum

Friday’s Crimson Tide Results:

Women’s Basketball: vs. Clemson, 6 p.m., Coleman Coliseum, ESPNU (W, 72–48)

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama stars powered Detroit’s 44-30 win over Dallas, as running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored three rushing touchdowns and totaled 120 yards from scrimmage, while Jameson Williams added 96 receiving yards.

Jameson Williams 7 REC, 103 YDS vs DAL Tonight.



Such a fun player to watch.pic.twitter.com/ORnVY7e8Pm https://t.co/cHiwWqp8jK — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 5, 2025

Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs has passed Dutch Clark (36) for the third-most rushing touchdowns in Detroit Lions history.

Noah Clowney played 34 minutes and finished with 29 points (5-of-9 on two-pointers, 3-of-6 from three, 10-of-12 at the line), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks in the Nets’ 123–110 loss to the Jazz, coming up just short of his career high of 31.

Noah Clowney 29 PTS on 8/15 FG, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/xiBdTVJfl6 — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 5, 2025

Alabama infielder Justin LeBron was ranked No. 3 among prospects in the latest 2026 MLB Draft rankings released this week.

DRAFT RANKINGS ARE OUT 🚨



Here are the Top 100 prospects for the 2026 MLB Draft, headlined by a consensus No. 1: https://t.co/56KWtcwhhy pic.twitter.com/5d5QDk589D — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 4, 2025

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 5, 1961: Alabama was the national champion according to the Associated Press for the first time. The Crimson Tide finished with 26 first place votes to Ohio State's 20. Overall, Alabama had 452 points to OSU's 436. The SEC claimed to be the nation's best league with LSU and Ole Miss finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

December 5, 1984: Wallace Gilberry was born in Bay Minette, Ala.

December 5, 2009: Making a strong bid to claim the school's first Heisman Trophy, Mark Ingram Jr. rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Greg McElroy threw for 239 yards and a touchdown to claim the MVP award as Alabama defeated Florida in the SEC Championship Game, 32-13. "It's tough. You know it's not how you want to go out," Tim Tebow said. "They were just better than us today."

December 5, 2019: Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa met with reporters for the first time after having hip surgery and talked about everything from his injury to his upcoming decision on whether to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. "I feel this is something that’s bigger than me," he said. "This is Probably Going to be the Biggest Decision of My Life"

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

The first time you quit, it’s hard. The second time, it gets easier. The third time, you don’t even have to think about it.

Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

