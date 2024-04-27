Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell Selected by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024 NFL Draft
Former Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 57th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night.
The Tampa Buccaneers are the newest team to have a Crimson Tide product, as Braswell is the lone former Alabama standout on the roster.
In the 2022-23 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide's edge rushing tandem was primarily in the hands of Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner. Once Anderson was drafted by the Houston Texans with the third overall pick—and eventually crowned as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year—Alabama needed another edge/linebacker hybrid to emerge.
Braswell was the answer as he finished this past season second on the team and fifth in the conference with eight sacks, and logged 42 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and an SEC-best three forced fumbles. He also blocked a kick and logged a pick-six. Braswell was named to the All-SEC Second Team.
"Bras is a really really good player," former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on the NFL Draft broadcast. "A great pass-rusher, can turn speed to power and makes some big time plays. He plays better standing up and is more skilled as a defensive end. He can drop too."
Braswell becomes the fifth Crimson Tide prospect to hear his name called in this year's draft, as he joins, offensive tackle JC Latham (Tennessee Titans, seventh overall), the aforementioned Dallas Turner (Minnesota Vikings, 17th overall), cornerback Terrion Arnold (Detroit Lions, 24th overall) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (New Orleans Saints, 41st overall).
Player Info
- Jersey: No. 4
- Position: EDGE
- DOB: October 21, 2001
- Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
- High School: Saint Frances Academy
- Recruiting Class: 2020
- Recruiting Rating: Consensus 5-star, No. 39 overall, No. 2 at position, No. 3 in the state
- Did he play in an All-Star Game? Under Armour All-America Game
Accomplishments
Tied for the SEC lead and 15th nationally with three forced fumbles in 2023. Was second on the team and third in the conference with eight sacks. Finished his final season for the Crimson Tide with 42 total tackles, an interception returned for a touchdown and a blocked field goal.
- 2023 second-team All-SEC (AP)
- Was selected one of the coaching staff's defensive players of the week six times (Middle Tennessee, USF, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn) in 2023
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-3
Weight: 251 pounds
Hand: 9 3/8 inches
Arm: 33 1/4
Wing: 81⅜"
40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
10-yard split: 1.59
Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
Broad jump: 9-7
What They're Saying
"Edge defender with good size and length but limited playing time over his four years at Alabama. Braswell chose to stick it out at Alabama rather than transferring and was rewarded with a productive final campaign. He doesn’t play with great technique or anchor as an edge-setter and is average in taking on in-line tight ends at the point of attack. As a pass rusher, he gets off the ball with good burst and uses a variety of moves, speeds and angles to create opportunities but needs to add counters to his approach. Braswell might have a ceiling as a good 3-4 backup or average designated pass rusher with core special teams value."
–– Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
Mock Draft
In NFL Draft Bible's April 15 mock draft, Braswell was projected No. 54 overall to the Cleveland Browns.
Projection
Second round
The Last Word
Braswell on making the most of his final year with the Crimson Tide:
"This year, I had the opportunity to become a full-time starter. I always knew I had the capability so I just needed the time to go out there and showcase my talents, and I think it increased my draft stock for sure."