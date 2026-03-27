Alabama Kicker Competition Intensifies Midway Through Spring Practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –– Alabama’s starting kicker job remains up for grabs midway through spring practice, with Conor Talty and transfer Lorcan Quinn continuing to trade reps in a competition that has yet to produce a clear leader.

The Crimson Tide entered the offseason with an open battle at the position, and that has carried into spring as both specialists look to separate themselves.

Kalen DeBoer said that the addition of Quinn was intended to elevate the overall level of play in the room, rather than replace Talty outright.

“When you bring in someone else, you know, it’s open competition,” DeBoer said. “It’s pretty obvious to Connor that that’s the case.”

Talty, who handled Alabama’s kicking duties last season –– making 16 of 23 field goal attempts and finishing the season converting his last five –– returned to the program rather than entering the transfer portal, choosing instead to compete for his job. DeBoer pointed to that decision as an indication of Talty’s mentality this spring.

“What I love about Connor is he didn’t shy away from it and decided to stay here,” DeBoer said. “He had plenty of time to leave if he wanted to. He wanted to stay here.”

Quinn, a First Team All-Sun Belt selection during his freshman season at Marshall, has brought a proven track record to the competition. He made 21 of 26 field goal attempts last season and gives Alabama another experienced option.

With both kickers continuing to rotate through reps, DeBoer has not hinted at any early decision at the position. Instead, the staff appears to be letting the competition play out over the remainder of spring and into fall camp.

DeBoer said the presence of two capable options is ultimately a positive for the program.

“He’s got it in him. Just continue to battle,” DeBoer said. “I like that competition there. I think we’re gonna be good. I know we’re gonna be good no matter who it is.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.