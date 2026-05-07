Alabama Cancels Home-and-Home Series with Big 12 Program

Alabama's home-and-home series with Oklahoma State has been cancelled, per On3's Brett McMurphy.

UA made the announcement official in a press release shortly after the news broke.

"Alabama football’s home-and-home series with Oklahoma State was officially canceled, the two universities announced Thursday.

"The Crimson Tide and Cowboys mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home series, which was set to begin in Stillwater in 2028 with OSU traveling to Tuscaloosa in 2029."

Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide will be keeping its home-and-home series against Ohio State for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Oklahoma State also made the news official by announcing that it is replacing Alabama's home-and-home with Michigan State.

"The Southeastern Conference's move to a nine-game league schedule was the dominant factor in the schedule change between the Cowboys and the Crimson Tide," Oklahoma State's statement read. "Following SEC shuffling, both OSU and Alabama needed home games during the same season."

The SEC moved from an 8-game league slate to nine, and this upcoming season will be the first iteration of that. The SEC also required that all schools continue to schedule at least one opponent from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences, or Notre Dame.

As a reminder, each school will play three annual opponents, the remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools, and each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years. Alabama's permanent opponents are Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Alabama is now just 121 days from kicking off the 2026 season at home against East Carolina, as football season will be here before we know it.

The Crimson Tide finished its second year under head coach Kalen DeBoer 11-4, with the final loss coming in the College Football Playoff against Indiana at the Rose Bowl. UA was the No. 9 team entering that game and at that same spot in the final AP Top 25 following the Hoosiers' National Championship victory over Miami.

Full 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule:

Home games are in bold.

September 5: East Carolina

September 12: Kentucky

September 19: Florida State

September 26: South Carolina

October 3: Mississippi State

October 10: Georgia

October 17: Tennessee

October 24: Texas A&M

October 31: Open

November 7: LSU

November 14: Vanderbilt

November 21: Chattanooga

November 28: Auburn

This story will be updated

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