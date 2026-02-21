Alabama Passes First Major Test With Second Win Over No. 7 Florida State

No. 9 Alabama continued its unbeaten start Saturday afternoon, using four home runs and a dominant complete game from Jocelyn Briski to defeat No. 7 Florida State 5-1 in the Dugout Club Classic at JoAnne Graf Field.

The Crimson Tide improved to 12-0 on the season and completed a statement two-game showing in Tallahassee, taking down the Seminoles twice while allowing just one total run across the two games against them.

After a dominant shutout win in the first meeting, Alabama again set the tone early when Alexis Pupillo launched a two-out solo home run to deep center in the first inning. The designated player struck again in the fifth, crushing a two-run shot to right that gave the Tide firm control.

Mari Hubbard added a solo homer in the fourth, and Jena Young extended the lead with a sixth-inning blast as Alabama finished with four long balls and nine hits overall.

Pupillo paced the offense with a 2-for-3 day, scoring twice and driving in three runs. Marlie Giles added two hits, while Hubbard and Young each delivered key swings as Alabama’s power surge continued.

In the circle, Jocelyn Briski was in command throughout. The right-hander tossed a complete game, allowing one run on five hits while striking out nine without issuing a walk across seven innings.

Alabama’s pitching staff consistently won high-leverage moments, holding Florida State to 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and limiting the Seminoles’ offense for most of the afternoon. The Crimson Tide also played clean defensively, committing no errors and backing Briski with several routine but important outs.

Florida State avoided what would have been a second consecutive shutout in the seventh on a solo home run from Makenna Sturgis, but Briski quickly recorded the final outs to seal the win.

For Alabama, the weekend marked its first major early-season measuring stick, and the Crimson Tide passed emphatically with back-to-back ranked road wins.

Alabama returns to JoAnne Graf Field later Saturday to face Elon at 4:30 p.m. CT and will close the Dugout Club Classic on Sunday against Dartmouth at 9 a.m. CT.