Alabama Transfer Rylan Griffen Commits to Kansas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama transfer guard Rylan Griffen has found his new home. He will be playing college basketball for Bill Self and Kansas next year, per a report from Joe Tipton of On.
Griffen was an important piece on Alabama's historic Final Four team this past season, starting every game he was available and averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting right around 40 percent from three.
Griffen spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa, coming as a part of Alabama's elite 2022 recruiting class that included NBA Draft picks Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney. He saw playing time as a reserve on Alabama's 2023 team that won the SEC regular season, SEC Tournament, and made the Sweet Sixteen.
Kansas adds Griffen to an already-loaded portal class that includes South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo and Florida wing Riley Kugel. He will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Jayhawks.
Griffen is one of six Alabama players to enter the transfer portal since season's end, the others being Nick Pringle, Mohamed Wague, Sam Walters, Davin Cosby, and Kris Parker. Alabama has added three players by way of the portal, Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette, South Florida guard Chris Youngblood, and Auburn guard Aden Holloway.
Alabama currently has two open roster spots for next season, and is expected to be pursuing both a guard and a rim protector while it awaits NBA Draft decisions from the likes of Mark Sears and Grant Nelson.
