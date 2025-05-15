Alabama Coaches at the Regions Tradition: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham as we discuss the NFL's schedule release on Wednesday, Alabama coaches speaking at the Regions Tradition and get ready for a big weekend of softball in Tuscaloosa.
The program opens by discussing Wednesday night's NFL schedule release as a handful of former Crimson Tide players were featured in social media packages revealing the new season's schedule.
We move from the NFL to the golf course as Nick Saban, Nate Oats and Kalen DeBoer all spent time with the media at the Regions Tradition talking about the spring and several aspects from each of their areas of expertise.
We welcome Windham into the program as she went to Birmingham for the golf event. She let us know which coach had the best golf swing and then gave her insight on a number of Alabama football topics before turning her attention to the diamond and previewing Alabama's NCAA softball regional.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.