Alabama Football Players Visit Children's Hospital: Roll Call, July 11, 2024
Three Alabama football players traveled to Birmingham on Tuesday and visited patients at Children's Hospital.
"Thank you for having us yesterday," Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker wrote in a post on X. "We are so glad that we were able to be a blessing yesterday! We are looking forward to our next visit!"
Booker was joined by quarterback Jalen Milroe and fellow offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor as they spent time with patients and took pictures, which Children's posted on social media.
"A huge thank you to Alabama football for bringing their winning spirit to our inpatients today! It was an unforgettable day filled with smiles, laughs and inspiration," Children's wrote in a post on X.
Did you notice?
- Alabama added Tabarie Henry, former 2-time National Assistant Coach of the Year at New Mexico Junior College, to its track and field staff to coach its sprints/hurdles contingent.
- Alabama swim and dive had 22 student-athletes honored as CSCAA Scholar All-Americans.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 51 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 11, 1956: Former Crimson Tide cheerleader Sela Ward was born in Meridian, Miss.
July 11, 1986: Athletic director Ray Perkins announced it would officially open its new football office building, with fans invited to tour the building July 14. Originally, the football staff was supposed to move into the 66,000 square foot building back in February, but delays in construction postponed the move.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“For Alabama to win another BCS championship." — Sela Ward’s character on "CSI: New York” when asked what she wishes for after seeing a shooting star.