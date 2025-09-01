Alabama Gets Dominated in Tallahassee on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's react to Alabama's loss to Florida State on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez. The Crimson Tide lost in horrific fashion in Tallahassee so the program spends time looking at the defensive failures and the offensive struggles. Can the Crimson Tide get back on track?
The program begins with the Florida State atmosphere as it was clear the War-chant got to Alabama in Tallahassee. We move from the atmosphere into the Alabama defense as the Crimson Tide was outmatched for all four quarterback by Gus Malzahn's offense.
What was the biggest problem for the Crimson Tide defense? Was it poor inside linebacker play, or poor effort in general? Why was the team so lathargic in its road matchup and why has this become a theme in Tuscaloosa? We identify the issues and talk about what we might do to get the defense corrected. Are there adjustments Kane Wommack can make?
The program then flips to the offensive side of the ball to tackle four different issues. How did Ty Simpson play in his first start? Why did Alabama ask Ty Simpson to throw the ball 43 times in his first start? We discuss the Crimson Tide offensive line both in the running game and in pass protection? How could Simpson have played better given his lackluster supporting cast? Is there more than a concussion wrong with Ryan Williams?
The program spins its wheels throughout the hour as we bounce around the reasons for Alabama's failure. What confidence do you have in the coaching staff's ability to get the program moving in the right direction? What is the outlook on the rest of the year if the effort and attitude don't improve?
