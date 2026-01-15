No. 4 Alabama Gymnastics Excited About Challenge of Facing No. 1 Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Ashley Johnston couldn't have asked for a much better start to the season for the 2026 Alabama gymnastics team. The Crimson Tide set a program record for a season-opening meet with a 197.475 at Clemson last Friday.

"Last week was an ideal type of competition to be able to coach a team hard," Johnston said. "Again, I think it’d be easy to celebrate it and be like, ‘We’re in an awesome place.’ But for me and our coaching staff, those are the moments that we get to really lean in and talk about, what did we let go? What did we give away? What are the things that could’ve resulted in a loss in this meet? And how do we make sure we never let that happen again? I’ve been excited about the buy-in of this team that they’re willing to be pushed, they’re willing to be coached. They want to be coached to really compete at their peak, so they’ve gotten after it this week."

The coaches and team are excited about the performance, but not satisfied. Despite the high score to open the season with, Johnston still thinks her team didn't compete up to its average. They left tenths out on the floor, particularly with stuck landings, that have been a big focus as the No. 4 Crimson Tide prepares for the conference opener.

" I think we celebrate that moment, and then we move forward," fifth-year gymnast Jordyn Paradise said. "We look at the next step. What are some things we need to work on? What are some landings? Where can we get better? We can never settle in that.”

Alabama jumps into SEC competition this week with a road meet at No. 1 Florida. The Gators have posted the highest score in college gymnastics this season with a 197.725 in their first meet.

"What better way to start than the No. 1 team in the country going on to their home turf?" Johnston said. "Florida’s an amazing team. They are year after year. They’re stacked with Olympians, world team members, national team members. They’re an incredibly talented roster. We understand the assignment. We know that we’re going into a really tough battle, but we also believe in what this team is capable of... If there’s a team to bet on going into an environment like this, I think it’s this team."

Florida won three straight national titles from 2013 to 2015 and has made Four on the Floor appearances in four of the last five seasons. The Gators are always one of the top teams in the SEC and the country.

Historically, competing in Gainesville has been a very tough venue for Alabama gymnastics with just five head-to-head wins at Florida all time. Paradise was part of the Crimson Tide team that won in Gainesville two seasons ago with a 197.575-197.425 victory in Johnston's second season.

"We competed at Florida two years ago, and that was a great win for that team, and this is a new team," Paradise said. "Really our focus isn’t on them, it’s on us. It’s what we can do. It’s just within our own bubble. It’s a great, exciting matchup. SEC meets are always a super great time."

Alabama's Week 1 performance placed an early spotlight on the Crimson Tide. Johnston is confident her team is prepared to step into the challenge at Florida this Friday when the Crimson Tide takes on the Gators at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

"We’ve been simulating these environments since September," Johnston said. "This really shouldn’t be any surprise to our team because we’ve been taking these moments really seriously… The outcome’s going to take care of itself, but we know the best chance of us winning that meet, winning our routines, sticking our dismounts is by absolutely committing to our approach and being strong decision makers in a cutthroat environment.”

