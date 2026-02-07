No. 4 Alabama Gymnastics Ties Season-Best Road Score in Loss at No. 1 Oklahoma

Alabama gymnastics once again proved why it has one of the best floor lineups in the country and showed some resiliency to end on the balance beam in Friday night's meet at Oklahoma.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide lost to the No. 1 Sooners, 198.200-197.475. It is Alabama's second-highest score of the year and ties the highest road score of the season from Week 1 at Clemson.

Heading into the final rotation on balance beam, Alabama was in a strong position to post its highest overall total of the season. Senior Gabby Gladieux had a fall in the five spot, putting a lot of pressure on junior Ryan Fuller in the anchor position to maintain a strong overall road score for the Crimson Tide. Fuller came through with a 9.8 as Alabama scored a 49.225 on beam.

Freshman Azaraya Ra-Akbar came up huge with a 9.95 on the vault and floor exercise against the Sooners. Alabama had its second-best vault rotation of the year with a 49.350 highlighted by Ra-Akbar's stuck landing on the Yurchenko 1.5, setting a new career high.

Along with Jamison Sears' fifth straight floor score 9.9 or better, Alabama put up a 49.525 for its best event score of the night. Rachel Rybicki also scored a 9.9 on floor.

Alabama came into the meet as the No. 2 team in the country on both the uneven bars and floor exercise. While the floor rotation delivered, the Crimson Tide had its worst bars rotation of the season with a 49.375. Nothing went disastrously wrong, and there were no falls, but there was only one true stick from Chloe LaCoursiere. She scored a 9.925 on the apparatus, marking the fifth straight meet to start the year with at least a 9.925 on the bars.

LaCoursiere finished second in the all-around with a 39.425, trailing only Oklahoma's Addison Fatta who finished with a 39.725.

Facing the No. 1 team in the country on the road, it was always going to be an uphill battle. Alabama needed to come out strong on the uneven bars if it wanted a chance, but the Tide trailed after each rotation. The Sooners scored a 49.500+ on all four rotations.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is one of the biggest home meets of the year: Power of Pink meet. Alabama will take on Arkansas on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

This story will be updated with quotes from head coach Ashley Johnston.

