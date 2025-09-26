Alabama Ties Run Strong in New York During Ryder Cup Week: Roll Call
Ryder Cup week has taken over Long Island, with 12 Americans set to battle 12 Europeans in golf’s premier match-play event, and Alabama has ties on both sides of the Atlantic.
Justin Thomas will tee off in his fourth Ryder Cup on Friday morning, leading the Americans as their most experienced player. The two-time major champion owns a 7-4-2 career record in the event, ranking No. 17 on Team USA’s all-time points list, per DataGolf.com. He will open the competition in Friday morning foursomes alongside Bryson DeChambeau against Spain’s Jon Rahm and England’s John Rahm as the U.S. looks to reclaim glory at Bethpage.
Alabama’s connections extend beyond the pros. Charlotte Naughton, an English standout bound for Tuscaloosa next year, recently won the World Junior Championship and represented Europe in the Junior Ryder Cup. She finished with a 1-3 record, securing her lone point Tuesday in mixed foursomes at Nassau Country Club, but her presence on that stage underscored the potential she brings to Alabama golf.
Here's the Roll Call for Friday, September 26, 2025:
This weekend's Crimson Tide Schedule:
XC Track: Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Mo. / Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Sep. 26, Men 8:15 a.m. CT / Women 9 a.m. CT
Swim: vs. Delta State in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sep. 26, 11 a.m. CT, TV: SEC Network+
WVB: at Auburn in Auburn, Ala., Sep. 26, 6 p.m. CT, TV: SEC Network
WSOC: at Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Sep. 26, 6:30 p.m. CT, TV: SEC Network+
FB: at Georgia in Athens, Ga., Sep. 27, 6:30 p.m. CT, TV: ABC
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
No events scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Alabama’s NIL collective, Yea Alabama, is streamlining its membership from five tiers to two in hopes to broaden access and boost fan engagement. Starting Sept. 30, the $5 Rookie and $25 Veteran levels will offer news, a message board, player shoutouts and a points system, while more ticketed events aim to connect fans directly with Alabama Athletics.
Montana Fouts, a former Alabama pitcher, will represent the United States in the USA Down Under International Softball Series.
Former Alabama running back and NFL star Shaun Alexander and his wife, Valerie, said they are expecting their 14th child.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 26, 1926: Former Crimson Tide baseball and football standout Al Lary was born in Northport. Per his Alabama Sports Hall of Fame bio: One of three players named to both the football and baseball All-Century Teams. At the time, he set the record for Alabama single-season touchdown receptions with ten and he set the single-game record with three. He was named First Team All-SEC in 1950. During the 1950 baseball season, he had a 4-1 (.800) record as a starting pitcher and a 6-2 (.750) record the following year. He ranks fourth in fewest hits allowed in a season (13) with a minimum of 40 innings pitched. He played two seasons in the majors with the Chicago Cubs in 1954 and 1962.
September 26, 1981: Three big defensive plays key Alabama’s 28-7 victory at Vanderbilt. Defensive tackle Jackie Cline’s punt block for a safety gave Alabama an early 2-0 lead, and defensive end Russ Wood returned a fumble 33 yards to make it 9-0, and cornerback Benny Perrin returned an interception 72 yards for touchdown as Alabama led 16-7 at the half. The offense finally scored on a 1-yard run by Jeff Fagan and an 81-yard pass from Ken Coley to Joey Jones. – Bryant Museum
September 26, 2009: Greg McElroy passed for a career-high 291 yards and three touchdowns and Alabama opened SEC play by blasting Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium, 35-7. The Crimson Tide executed three plays of 50-plus yards, including an 80-yard touchdown by Marquis that was one of the longest pass plays in school history. Trent Richardson broke four tackles for a 52-yard touchdown run, Julio Jones caught a 50-yard TD pass on a trick play and Alabama even managed to block a punt. However, it also lost linebacker Dont’a Hightower to a knee injury.
