Alabama Versus Florida State Football Friday on The Joe Gaither Show
It's time for the first Football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham of the 2025 season as we make our final comments on this weekend's Alabama-FSU game.
The show begins by hitting the Thursday storylines as Tennessee football scored a huge recruiting win, Alabama's 2026 schedule has a daunting non-conference opponent and a former Crimson Tide player looked disastrous for his new team. We look at the Big 10's performance on Thursday as Alabama's Week 3 opponent was dealt a big blow in the injury department.
We then turn our attention directly to the Alabama-FSU matchup as Windham, Woods and Gaither give our Crimson Tide keys to the game. Windham's keys relate to her feature on Parker Brailsford as the Alabama center has a key role in keeping things on track for the road team. Woods' key revolves around Ty Simpson, while Gaither's key centers around the team's ability to handle Gus Malzahn's tempo.
The show takes voicemails from Dax and Hick Flair. The pair each give their opinions on this week's game, keys for the Crimson Tide and official picks as we head into the weekend.
We transition from the voicemail line into players to watch for for Alabama. Our three pundits highlight three players each that must have a good performance in Tallahassee for the team to leave victorious.
Finally, the program makes picks for the weekend ahead. The show picks Auburn at Baylor, Texas at Ohio State, LSU at Clemson, Virginia Tech versus South Carolina and Notre Dame at Miami before making our final comments and official picks for Alabama at Florida State. Which games were we all in agreement on? Which games were we split? We can't wait for Week 1 to continue!
Feel free to use the voicemail line on Saturday as the games unfold. We'll take your reactions to Alabama-FSU and more on Monday!
