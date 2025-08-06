Alabama Women's Basketball Announces SEC Schedule: Roll Call
The Alabama women's basketball program received its Southeastern Conference schedule on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide will open its league slate on New Year's Day on the road against the defending SEC Champion South Carolina Gamecocks.
Alabama finished 10-6 last season and looks to improve from its sixth place finish in 2024. The Crimson Tide will play just one time against Auburn in the upcoming year. The rivals will square off on Thursday, Jan. 15 in Tuscaloosa.
The television schedule and tip off times for all games will be announced at a later date.
Did You Notice?
- Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers practiced in the rain on Tuesday as the NFL season is on the horizon.
- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith makes an easy over the shoulder catch on the sideline as he enters his fifth season in the NFL.
- Former Alabama pitcher Ben Hess has been upgraded from the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades to the Double-A Somerset Patriots. He is 4-3, with a 3.51 ERA with 94 strikeouts on 66 innings pitched this year for the Renegades.
- Former Crimson Tide linebacker Darren Mustin has been hired as a strength and conditioning coach for the NFL Academy Europe-Africa squad in Loughborough, England.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 6, 1968: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy was born in Geneva, Ala.
August 6, 1986: On the opening day of practice, Coach Ray Perkins said his team was a top-five squad if it could overcome one of the nation's most challenging schedules. “We play Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU and Auburn. That's a real challenge," Perkins said. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I was down in Geneva, Alabama, at a place called ‘The Bottom.’ I saw it on black and white TV one Saturday morning. You had to twist the antenna just to get a signal. I saw a man standing under the goal post and a whole bunch of guys running on the field wearing red jerseys. That ignited a dream inside me. I said from that moment on, ‘I’m going to play for that man.’”- Siran Stacy