'Brother' Bill Oliver Passes Away at 85: Roll Call, April 15, 2025
Bill Oliver, an Alabama native who went on to both play and coach football for the Crimson Tide, passed away Monday. The 2013 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee and defensive visionary was 85.
Oliver's passing was first reported by Kirk McNair. Oliver was part of two national title teams at Alabama: one in 1961 as a player, and another in 1992 as a defensive backs coach. He was elevated to defensive coordinator following the latter by then-head coach Gene Stallings.
Oliver's stints as a head coach were at Chattanooga from 1980-83 and a brief run as Auburn's interim coach in 1998. He played baseball at Alabama as well and first joined the Crimson Tide as a coach in 1971.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: Old Waverly Collegiate in West Point, Miss., All Day
- Women's golf: SEC Championships in Belleaire, Fla., All Day
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: defeated No. 2 Oklahoma 2-1 (eight innings) in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Men's golf: Alabama is in third place through 36 holes at the Old Waverly Collegiate in West Point, Miss.
- Women's golf: Alabama is in 10th place after the first day of play at the SEC Championships in Belleaire, Fla.
- Former Alabama baseball player Andrew Pinckney, a star on the Crimson Tide's 2023 regional championship team, was awarded Home Run of the Week by the Rochester Red Wings. The Red Wings are the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
- Former Alabama football players and NFL Draft prospects Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell will be on location in Green Bay.
- Joni Taylor, who played basketball at Alabama before a head coaching career that has now led her to Texas A&M, was present when Sarah Ashlee Barker was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the ninth pick in the WNBA Draft. Taylor was Barker's coach at Georgia.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- April 15, 1921: Two former Alabama football-baseball standouts, Joe Sewell and Riggs Stephenson, were teamed as the keystone combination for the World Champion Cleveland Indians. During his first week, Stephenson went 15-for-26 and led the majors in hitting. In writing an article about Stephenson, Alabama football coach Xen Scott noted, "Old Hoss was the best football back since Jim Thorpe ... and it's obvious he's having no trouble adjusting to big league baseball." — Bryant Museum
- April 15, 1974: The second studio album by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Second Helping,” was released. It featured the band's biggest hit single, "Sweet Home Alabama."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"It's like death, taxes and Alabama football. You can count on it. I'll see ya next year."- Crimson Tide wide receiver Dabo Swinney