Deontae Lawson Joined The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a big Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods by playing our interview with Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson from SEC Media Days and discussing the Crimson Tide linebacker room as a whole.
The show opens with plesantries before diving into our interview with Lawson in Atlanta. Lawson gets into his knee injury and what the most difficult parts of his rehab has been. Lawson offers encouragement and perspective on his final season in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The program then dives into the entire linebacker room as both the inside backer room and the wolf room looks fascinating in 2025 given the amount of top end talent, but the lack of depth in each room.
The voicemail line brings us back to yesterday's South Carolina topic as Dax weighs in on Hunter Brantley's Monday call. Are the Gamecocks disrespecting the Crimson Tide? Woods offers his perspective on the dangerous road game.
