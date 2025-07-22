Bama Central

Deontae Lawson Joined The Joe Gaither Show

The Alabama inside linebacker joined the program at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. | Episode 485

Joe Gaither

Deontae Lawson
Deontae Lawson / Joe Gaither | Canv
In this story:

Let's have a big Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods by playing our interview with Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson from SEC Media Days and discussing the Crimson Tide linebacker room as a whole.

The show opens with plesantries before diving into our interview with Lawson in Atlanta. Lawson gets into his knee injury and what the most difficult parts of his rehab has been. Lawson offers encouragement and perspective on his final season in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The program then dives into the entire linebacker room as both the inside backer room and the wolf room looks fascinating in 2025 given the amount of top end talent, but the lack of depth in each room.

The voicemail line brings us back to yesterday's South Carolina topic as Dax weighs in on Hunter Brantley's Monday call. Are the Gamecocks disrespecting the Crimson Tide? Woods offers his perspective on the dangerous road game.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on SpotifyApple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

feed

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

Home/All Things Bama