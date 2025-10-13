Former Alabama Analyst Named UAB Interim Coach: Roll Call
After firing Trent Dilfer following Saturday's loss to Florida Atlantic, UAB football has named offensive coordinator Alex Mortensen as interim head coach. Mortensen previously served on Alabama's staff as an analyst
Mortensen has been UAB's offensive coordinator since 2023, Dilfer's first season. He has very strong ties to the state of Alabama, having played quarterback at Samford before working as a graduate assistant with the Crimson Tide from 2014 through 2016. Mortensen then joined as an analyst, staying on the staff until 2018, when he left to be the receivers coach for the Birmingham Iron of the ill-fated Alliance of American Football. Mortensen rejoined Alabama in the same role following the league's collapse and stayed with the Crimson Tide until the Blazers hired him in 2023.
UAB is 2-4 on the season, with the only wins coming against FCS Alabama State and MAC bottom-feeder Akron. Mortensen is being thrown directly into the fire with his first game coming against No. 22 Memphis at home.
