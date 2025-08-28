How Tim Keenan's Injury Impacts the Alabama Defense on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods going as we react to yesterday's unfortunate injury news. The Crimson Tide lost a defensive lineman for a few weeks so replacing Tim Keenan carried the conversation today before diving into Ty Simpson's hobbies and more.
The show opens with Woods talking about new NFL uniforms as the league unveiled several new threads to get fans excited about the new season. We then take Robert from Brookwood's voicemail and announce what game we'll be attending on Friday night.
From the opening, we transition into the meat of the conversation, starting first with questioning Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's approach to discussing injuries. DeBoer has been coy throughout his time in Tuscaloosa, despite coaching at a high profile program.
We then get into Keenan's injury and what it means for the veteran defensive lineman. How long will Kennan be out? What happens this weekend with him sidelined and who has to step up in his place? We discuss schematic adjustments as well as personnel that is thrust into early playing time as we decide how the team will adjust without Kennan.
We then transition into Ty Simpson's appearance on "Hey Coach" on Wednesday night as the Alabama quarterback revealed his two favorite hobbies off the field. His hobbies spark ideas for great social media content, and we debate what other hobbies he could have said to encourage or anger the Alabama fan base.
Finally, we circle back to this weekend's gambling line as Gaither has flipped back and forth throughout the week on his pick. Does Keenan's injury change things enough to put him back on the Seminoles or will Alabama get its backdoor cover?
