Ian Petrutz Hits Home Run for Peoria Chiefs: Roll Call, July 6, 2025
Former Alabama baseball left fielder Ian Petrutz, who spent his final season of college baseball with the Crimson Tide in 2024, hit a home run for the High-A Peoria Chiefs on Saturday. Peoria, an affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, defeated the South Bend Cubs 5-2.
Petrutz was selected by the Cardinals in the 12th round of last summer's MLB Draft, later signing for an over-slot $250,000. He played in 28 professional games last year, hitting .344 with seven extra-base hits and 20 runs batted in.
He is batting .272 with four big flies through 55 games and 202 at-bats with the Chiefs in 2025. Petrutz was on the injured list from late April until early May; in 356 career plate appearances at the pro level, he has amassed 120 total bases.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Another former Alabama baseball outfielder got in on the scoring fun, playing for the Florence Y'alls of the Frontier League.
- Former Crimson Tide third baseman Zane Denton found his way to the mound as a professional and was able to notch his first pro punchout.
- Incoming Alabama transfer Justin Osterhouse hit a triple in a summer ball game on Saturday. Osterhouse's previous school, Purdue Fort Wayne, discontinued its baseball program after the 2025 season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 55 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- July 6, 1964: Crimson Tide sprinter Lillie Leatherwood, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1984, was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- July 6, 1994: The movie “Forrest Gump,” based off a novel by Winston Groom, was released.
- July 6, 2012: Former Alabama football player Clyde Goode III died after a battle with leukemia. The defensive back was 43.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Although I doubt if I'm around to coach then, I believe this series will be a great intersectional matchup"- Paul W. Bryant sharing Penn State series