Keon Ellis Starts Summer League with Strong Performance: Roll Call, July 8, 2024
The NBA has begun summer league play, with the California Classic, the first of three summer leagues, beginning over the weekend. Playing for the Sacramento Kings, former Alabama guard Keon Ellis scored 18 points in his first game of the summer.
Ellis worked his way from a two-way contract to a standard deal and is a rotation player on the Kings' roster. He's one of seven former Crimson Tide players confirmed to be playing in the summer league, including Aaron Estrada (Pistons), Brandon Miller (Hornets), Noah Clowney (Nets), Alex Reese (Trail Blazers), Charles Bediako (Magic), and Jaden Shackelford (Thunder).
JD Davison is also expected to play for the Boston Celtics, but the roster has not been confirmed yet.
Did you notice?
- New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones is changing numbers, giving No. 5 to new teammate Dejounte Murray. Jones will now wear No. 2 as one of the best defenders in the NBA. Murray was grateful for Jones' willingness to give him his number, and took to social media to express it:
- Alabama baseball added a transfer in Campbell pitcher Packy Bradley-Cooney.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 54 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 8, 2015: Kenny Stabler died in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was 69.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"If John David doesn't win the Heisman, they ought to stop giving it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant in 1957 about his only player to win the Heisman Trophy. John David Crow was born on this date in 1935.
