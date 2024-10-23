Barrett Jones to Represent Alabama as SEC Legend: Roll Call, October 23, 2024
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman Barrett Jones was chosen to represent The University of Alabama as a member of the Southeastern Conference Football Lengends Class of 2024.
Jones and the class will be honored at the SEC championship weekend in Atlanta, Ga. as they will take part in a number of ceremonies as well as being recognized during the the championship game.
The Collierville, Tenn., native played at the Capstone from 2009-2012 winning three national championships in his four season starting at various positions along the offensive line. Jones won the 2011 Outland Trophy and was a four-time Academic All-American. He spent three and a half years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Alabama Volleyball at Oklahoma | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
- Saturday’s Alabama-Tennessee football matchup averaged 10.7M viewers and peaked at 14.7M on ABC while that evening’s Georgia-Texas game averaged 12.9M viewers to the network, making the first time in 28 years two college football games brought in over 10M fans on the same network. The UGA-Texas game peaked at 14.1M viewers.
- Alabama basketball made a stop at Children's of Alabama before their scrimmage with Wake Forest this past weekend.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 23, 1926: Reigning national and Southern Conference champion Alabama kept its hopes of repeating alive with a 2-0 victory over Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. The only points scored were on a blocked punt, with the ball slipping out of the hands of lineman Sherlock Holmes and rolling through the end zone for the safety. A record crowd of 12,000 was on hand for the game. – Bryant Museum
October 23, 2010: Julio Jones set a single-game school record with 221 yards on a career-high 12 catches as Alabama destroyed Tennessee, 41-10. Greg McElroy threw for 264 yards and AJ McCarron hit Trent Richardson on a 5-yard touchdown pass as Alabama scored 28 unanswered in the second half.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Our focus this week was to try to distinguish ourselves by playing to a higher standard, and I challenged everybody to do that and I feel like in the second half we did that.”- Nick Saban, 2010