Kirk McNair Tells Paul "Bear" Bryant Stories on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a historic Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we're joined by Kirk McNair of the Bryant Museum. McNair helps us talk about the Crimson Tide season so far, what he sees in head coach Kalen DeBoer and quarterback Ty Simpson, while also giving us historical perspective on the program by telling several great stories about his time working for Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.
The program kicks off by discussing some of the college football stories we glossed over from the weekend. Do you feel bad for former Crimson Tide quarterback Tyler Buchner as he cost Notre Dame the game with Texas A&M?
'Ain't Nothing Like Hitting the QB': Alabama Thrives in Sacks Department against Wisconsin
We don't get too far before McNair joins the show. He kicks off the conversation by discussing what he's seen in coach DeBoer's first 16 games as Alabama head coach. He continues by talking about the Georgia Bulldogs and why the Crimson Tide has had their number over the last decade. This question kicks off the Bryant stories as he discusses the rival Bryant had a hard time with and how he changed in order to find more success.
McNair highlights Ty Simpson's quarterback play through the first three games and talks about what he's seen from the Alabama signal caller over the last few seasons while comparing him to the rest of the quarterbacks in the SEC. Can Simpson keep the high level play going in Athens?
Everything Kalen DeBoer Said as Alabama Enters First Bye Week
We go back in time and find out exactly how Bryant implemented the wishbone offense and how it worked out against Southern Cal in 1971 and McNair tells a great story about Bryant's relationship with the media and his reaction to the moon landing in 1969.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.