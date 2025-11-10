Mac Jones Continues To Shine In 49ers' Loss: Roll Call
The San Francisco 49ers lost 42-26 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, dropping to 6-4 and falling to third place in the NFC West. This was all despite the best efforts of Mac Jones, who went 33/39 for 319 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception on the day. Jones has played arguably the best football of his career this season filling in for the injured Brock Purdy, creating what many have officially declared to be a QB controversy.
The former Crimson Tide national champion has completed 69.6% of his passes for 2151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six picks on the year. His QB Rating of 65 is a career high and ranks 12th in the league. He took over for Purdy in week two and has played all but one game since then as Purdy has dealt with a toe injury. The narrative around Jones' play has quickly shifted from that of a him being a backup who is playing good football to that of him potentially being the better of the two quarterbacks.
Purdy struggled in his two starts, with four picks across those games. The 25-year-old is signed to a five-year, 265 million dollar contract, and in all likelihood will be the long-term starter in San Francisco. Purdy is now expected back any week. Whether or not he will be given the starting job immediately remains to be seen, as no statement has been made by head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Jones is less than 18 months older than Purdy, having just turned 27. If the 49ers decide they are still all-in on Purdy, Jones should be an extremely valuable trade piece this offseason, as he is under contract for 2026. Regardless of whether or not he gets to compete for a job in San Francisco, the 2020 consensus All-American has revived his career and will be viewed as a starting caliber QB heading forward.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's basketball vs. Alcorn State, 6 p.m. CT
Saturday and Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Football: Alabama 20, LSU 9
Did You Notice?
- Alabama players dominated in the Lions' 44-22 win over the Commanders. Jameson Williams had six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown, Jahmyr Gibbs had 172 total yards and three total touchdowns, Brian Branch had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks, and Terrion Arnold had two tackles and a pass defended. Detroit is now 6-3 and a half-game out of first place in the NFC North.
- Will Anderson Jr. made the game-sealing play for the Texans in their 30-29 win over the Jaguars. Henry To'oTo'o also had a big game with four tackles and a half-sack.
The Sacramento Kings dropped to 3-7 with a 144-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Keon Ellis did not see any action until garbage time, much to the chagrin of the fanbase. 'We want Keon' chants broke out in Sacramento's arena late in the game. Ellis is viewed as the Kings' best perimeter defender, and head coach Doug Christie is inexplicably refusing to play him on one of the worst defensive teams in the league.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 10, 1922: The largest crowd ever to see Alabama play in Tuscaloosa, 8,000 strong, turned out to watch the Thin Red Line roll to a 47-3 win over LSU. Stumpy Bartlett was the star for Alabama, scoring three touchdowns and passing 35 yards to Al Clemens for another. Freshman Pooley Hubert scored a touchdown on a 65-yard interception return. -- Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"All he does is win and does what his team needs for him to do. I think the guy is the best quarterback in the country."- Nick Saban on AJ McCarron