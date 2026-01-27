Miller Leads Hornets To Third Straight Win In Blowout Over 76ers: Roll Call

Former Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller scored 30 points on Monday night to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 130-93 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Miller was unstoppable, going 9-11 from the field (82%) and 6-6 from the free-throw line.

The 2023 SEC Player of the Year added eight rebounds, two steals, and two assists on the night. The Hornets were a mind-blowing +40 with him on the floor as Philadelphia simply got run off the court. Fellow Crimson Tide alum Collin Sexton had 10 points and three assists in the win.

Charlotte has a fascinating offense, with Miller leading the team in scoring with exactly 20 points per game. Lamelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and rookie Kon Knueppel are all over 18 points, while Sexton leads the bench unit with 15 per game. The team has struggled with injuries over the past few years, but Hornets fans can finally say that something is officially being built in Charlotte. The team has now won three in a row and has the best NET rating in the league over the last twelve games. Sitting at 19-28, the Hornets are firmly in contention for a play-in spot.

🎙️ Brandon Miller: "I feel great. Confidence level is high."



"I take my hat off to my teammates every night, because I wouldn't have games like this without their trust. So long as I just keep trusting them, we're gonna keep pushing these wins to the city of Charlotte." pic.twitter.com/F9FjOyiHx6 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 26, 2026

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

JD Davison scored 35 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Rio Grand Valley Vipers to a win. Davison, the reigning G-League MVP, was sent down from the Houston Rockets to the affiliate on Monday. Davison is on a two-way contract, which allows a player to spend 50 games with an NBA team. He has been with Houston for 41 games this season, so he will be in the G-League for most of the remainder of the season.

This @HoustonRockets two-way duo had the hot hand for the @RGVVipers tonight with a combined 65 points!

JD Davison recorded a double-double, season-high 35 PTS, 11 REB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JMNQAnYKeA — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 27, 2026

Grant Nelson scored 11 points with eight rebounds for the Long Island Nets on Monday in their 112-106 win over the Motor City Cruise (Charles Bediako's former team). Nelson is on a minutes restriction, currently capped at 20 minutes per game, but had a clutch block with two minutes left and iced the game with a free throw a minute later.

BIG First Half from Grant Nelson 💪

10 PTS | 6 REB

80% field-goal percentage 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nPBwC5QwZ5 — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 27, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday Scores:

No events scheduled.

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday Schedule:

Men's basketball: Alabama vs. Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC Network, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Opener:

221 days

On This Date In Alabama History:

January 27, 2011: Former Alabama All-American center Vaughn Mancha died in Tallahassee, Fla. During his four years with the Crimson Tide the team went 30-9-2, played in two Sugar Bowls and one Rose Bowl. He played all 60 minutes in the 1945 Sugar Bowl, was later named to the Sugar Bowl all-decade team. He went on to become the athletic director at Florida State.

Alabama Quote of the Day:

“Mancha is a brilliant defensive man, fine at diagnosing plays, a great defender against passes, and a sure tackler. On offense he is a fine blocker, and a good, accurate snapper. And he loves football.” Coach Frank Thomas on Vaughn Mancha

We'll Leave You With This:

Allow @cubancaballo to introduce you to some of our fantastic freshmen. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/kG8f5SBPJE — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) January 26, 2026

