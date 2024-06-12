Montana Fouts Gets Win in Professional Debut: Roll Call, June 12, 2024
Former Alabama softball star Montana Fouts made her professional debut for Athletes Unlimited on Tuesday. The pitcher looked like her old Crimson Tide self, despite wearing a navy blue uniform. She started the game for "Team Leach" and struck out four batters across her four innings of work.
Fouts gave up just a single run, to fellow former Crimson Tide star Haylie McCleney who drew a first inning leadoff walk and worked her way around the base path to score. Fouts ended her outing with just one run allowed on three hits with two walks allowed and four strikeouts.
"Team Leach", named for former Tennessee player Aubrey Leach, hit two home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to secure a 2-1 victory for Fouts. McCleney finished 1-3 at the plate with a single, one strikeout and a walk in a losing effort.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
- After winning the 2024 NCAA Singles national championship Alabama's Filip Planinsek became one of 21 college players to qualify for the ATP Next Gen Accelerator and one of 11 that is guaranteed a spot in the main draw of six ATP Challenger Tour Events. He can compete in six events over the next six months before beginning his senior season next spring.
- Alabama baseball players Justin Lebron and Gage Miller were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Southeast Region teams on Tuesday. Lebron was named to the first team while Miller was named to the second team.
- Former Alabama basketball player Levi Randolph was named First Team All-League in Israel's Winner League while playing for Hapoel Jerusalem.
- Former Alabama basketball player Hannah Barber was named assistant basketball coach at Valdosta State.
- Former Alabama golfer Mia Landegren was named as Colorado's assistant coach.
- Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper did not report to Cleveland Browns minicamp on Tuesday and is subject to fines.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 80 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 12, 1969: Former Crimson Tide fullback Kevin Turner was born in Prattville, Ala.
June 12, 1973: Crimson Tide basketball player Jason Caffey was born in Mobile.
June 12, 1989: Promising freshman redshirt center George Wilson suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun wound to his left foot and underwent 14 hours of surgery to try to save his damaged foot. Doctors indicated that the majority of his foot could be saved but his left big toe was amputated.
June 12, 1995: Cornerback Levi Wallace was born on his day in Tucson, Arizona.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I had a lot going on in my life, so I was really ready to let football go. My dad just kind of convinced me ‘Just see how good you are.’ I wanted to see how it is going up against some of the best athletes, some of the best receivers that come to the University of Alabama. I just wanted to see how good I was. He just said he believed in me, he always believed in me and my abilities. He said, ‘You’re a great football player, so you might as well give it a shot and see where things go.’”— Levi Wallace, who went from being a walk-on player to the Buffalo Bills, about his late father.
Check us out on: