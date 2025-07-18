Najee Harris Placed on Non-Football Injury List by Chargers: Roll Call
Former Alabama running back and 2020 Doak Walker Award winner Najee Harris was put on the active/non-football injury list by the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. The longtime Pittsburgh Steeler signed with the Chargers in March.
Harris was the unfortunate recipient of what was described as a superficial eye injury due to a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the procedural move, which allows Harris to be sidelined through training camp until final cutdown day if necessary.
Doug Hendrickson, the running back's agent, said in a July 10 statement that he expects his client to be "fully ready for the upcoming NFL season." Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz said Wednesday it was likely Harris would begin camp on the NFI list.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama baseball reliever Matthew Heiberger went six innings in a summer start for the Harwich Mariners. The rising junior southpaw fanned six without issuing any bases on balls, allowing two runs.
- 2025 first-round WNBA Draft selection Sarah Ashlee Barker, now playing for the Los Angeles Sparks, paid a visit to Tuscaloosa. Barker played at Alabama for three seasons, reaching the NCAA Tournament all three times.
- Alabama women's tennis announced the addition of Cristina Sanchez-Quintanar as the newest member of Jonatan Berhane's staff. Sanchez-Quintanar was previously the head coach at Arkansas, after which she spent time at Texas.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 43 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- July 18, 1928: Head coach Wallace Wade, along with assistants Jess Neely, J.R. Haygood and Hank Crisp, began their 10-day coaching clinic. Sessions lasted from 9-12 in the morning, 2-5 in the afternoon and 7-9 in the evening. Neely, who had been at Princeton coaching the baseball team, had returned to Tuscaloosa to coach the Crimson Tide in the fall.
- July 18, 2014: Having won four national titles, Nick Saban was asked how his legacy compared to Paul “Bear” Bryant’s at SEC media days. “I think Bear Bryant is probably the greatest coach in college football in terms of what he accomplished, what his legacy is. I think the biggest thing that impacts me is how many peoples' lives he affected in a positive way, players that played for him, because they all come back and say how he affected their life. They don't come back and say, We won a championship in '78, '79, '61, whenever it was. They come back and say how he affected their lives There's a lot of Bear Bryant stories that I've learned a lot from, that have made me a better person. I certainly appreciate that, have a tremendous amount of respect for what he accomplished. There's no way that we have done anything close to what he's done in terms of his consistency over time, how he changed what he did to impact the times. They threw the ball and won. They ran the wishbone and won. I mean, he changed tremendously to do what he needed to do to be successful. I don't think that it would be fair that anyone really be compared to what he was able to accomplish, the way he did it, and how he impacted other people.”
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He's down to earth, fun. He feels more like a teammate than a coach, especially when we're out on the field. He does his job extremely well as you can obviously see. But as a player, you feel like he's one of us, which makes our job a lot easier.”- Former Alabama cornerback Javier Arenas