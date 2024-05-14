Roll Call, May 14, 2024: Tarsis Orogot Named Men's National Athlete of the Week
The Alabama Crimson Tide men's track and field team finished in second place in last week's 2024 Outdoor SEC Championship meet. The Crimson Tide finished just six points behind the victorious Arkansas Razorbacks, but one of Alabama's athletes received a high honor for his efforts in Gainesville, Fla.
Tarsis Orogot was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Men's National Athlete of the Week.
Orogot clocked the third-fastest time in NCAA history to win the Men's 200-meter dash championship. His 19.75 is now a Ugandan National record, an East African record, a University of Alabama record and an SEC Championship meet record.
He also finished in fifth place in the Men's 100-meter dash with a time of 10.06, setting his own personal best and clocking the fourth-fastest time in school history. Lastly, Orogot was part of Alabama's sixth-place finishing 4x100-meter relay team as the quartet finished in 39.37.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Men's golf: Chapel Hill NCAA Regional in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Crimson Tide Results:
Men's Golf: Alabama at 7-under par through 36 Holes at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional.
The team had to play both round one and two on Monday due to inclement weather forecasted for Wednesday. The Crimson Tide is currently in seventh place. Alabama's Canon Claycomb shot a season-low 65 in his opening round and followed up with a second-round 70 to pace the Crimson Tide.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 109 days.
Did You Notice?
Mark Sears was under the microscope at the NBA Combine on Monday.
Height- 5' 10.25"
Weight - 192.46 Lbs.
Standing reach - 7-8
Wingspan - 6'2"
Vertical Jump - 32"
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 14, 1961: While discussing the recently completed spring football drills, Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant cited a couple of young'uns who had a chance to do something. Bryant said 185-pound junior guard Jimmy Wilson was "the brightest spot of the spring" and sophomore end Jimmy Dill "was sensational at times." When asked about some of the seniors, Bryant said, "They are supposed to do well."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I don't hire anybody not brighter than I am. If they're not smarter than me, I don't need them." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
