SEC Reviving Conference Volleyball Tournament; Roll Call: September 19, 2024
After nearly 20 years, the Southeastern Conference is bringing back the SEC Volleyball tournament. The first iteration since 2005 will take place at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga in 2025.
The 2025 SEC Volleyball Championship is set for Nov. 21-25, 2025. As part of a three-year agreement with Enmarket Arena, future tournament dates at the venue are scheduled for Nov. 20-24, 2026 and Nov. 19-23, 2027.
"With the restoration of the SEC Volleyball Tournament, we will now host a championship event in every Conference sport, providing our programs additional competitive opportunities as they prepare for NCAA postseason competition," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a SEC press release. "We look forward to providing a memorable experience for SEC student-athletes, coaches and fans as we make Savannah home to the SEC Volleyball Tournament for the next three years."
Despite falling to Northern Alabama on Wednesday, Alabama is on the rise in volleyball, as the Crimson Tide holds a very solid 8-2 record. Alabama never won a SEC Volleyball Championship when it was around from 1979 to 2005, but this hot start could provide some hope for years to come.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Alabama Soccer at Texas | 7 p.m. CT | SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Volleyball: North Alabama 3, Alabama 0
Did You Notice?
- Alabama hosted a Legendary Leaders event to celebrate 50 years of Crimson Tide women's varsity athletics
- Alabama electric freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams shared a wild story from the miraculous 2023 Iron Bowl, which helped him make his college decision.
- Many former Alabama standouts shined in Week 2 of the NFL regular season.
- Alabama baseball will host nine schools for the JUCO Invitational at Sewell-Thomas Stadium from Sept. 20-22. There will be three games each day and every team will play in two contests.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
September 19, 1953: Alabama announced that Maury Farrell and John Forney would handle the play-by-play action on the Alabama football network with some 26 stations across the state airing the games live each week. Except for his years in the Army, Farrell had been the play-by-play man for Alabama since 1938. This would be Forney's first year on the broadcast team.
September 19, 1971: Jeremy Nunley was born in Winchester, Tenn.
September 19, 1977: Kenny Stabler appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Pro Football Special Edition with the headline "The Snake Gets Ready to Strike Again.
September 19, 1992: With Arkansas and South Carolina having joined the Southeastern Conference, the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks met for the first time in the regular season. Derrick Lassic scored on a 33-yard touchdown run on Alabama’s first offensive play and the Crimson Tide built up a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Jay Barker threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns, and Alabama had 467 yards in total offense during the 38-11 victory.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I like to dominate people. It’s what I do. It’s what I live for.”- Jedrick Wills Jr.