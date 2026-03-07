Views From Alabama's SEC Gymnastics Win over Kentucky: Photo Gallery

Alabama gymnastics beat Kentucky on Friday night inside Coleman Coliseum by a final score of 197.200-196.675. The vault and beam rotations started with a few falls, which is uncharacteristic for the Tide. However, the team used this as an opportunity to learn as postseason is right around the corner.

"I heard that we had a carnival ride out in front of Coleman Collesium, but it had to be paused because of lightning, twice," head coach Ashley Johnston said after the meet. "But we put on our own rollar coaster ride in Coleman Collesium. So we wanted to give the people what they came for. Which was a adventurous, thrilling ride, and I feel like we got that tonight.

"Obviously there was a series of sort of uncharacteristic mistakes throughout tonight. We wish we could go back and redo those moments, but all we can do is learn from them. And so as we gather together as a team at the end it always comes back to 'What can I do? What will I do?' We can learn from those moments where we just fell out of our kind of locked in approach in certain ways."

Alabama followed the shaky start on vault with its best uneven bars rotation of the year and closed out the night with one of its best floor performances of the season.

"Actually earlier this week, we were in a coaches meeting, and we were talking about how kind of our back end of line up hadn't quite had a moment yet to practice that feeling of the stakes are high, the championship comes down to this," Johnston said. "And we were talking about how we were going to simulate that in the gym, to make sure they were ready for whenever the opportunity or challenge might come. But, we're in the middle of the beam line up tonight and I turn to the coaches and I said 'Well here it is.'"

Check out 20 photos from the meet against Kentucky:

1. Azaraya Ra-Akbar Leaps on Floor Exercise

Alabama's Azaraya Ra-Akbar performs her floor routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Chloe LaCoursiere Soars on Floor

Alabama's Chloe LaCoursiere performs her floor routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Natalia Pawlak Focuses on Bars

Alabama's Natalia Pawlak performs her uneven bars routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Jamison Sears Finishes her Floor Routine

Alabama's Jamison Sears performs her floor routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Kylee Kvamme Performs on Balance Beam

Alabama's Kylee Kvamme performs her balance beam routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. McKenzie Matters Finishes her Floor Routine

Alabama's McKenzie Matters performs her floor routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Chloe LaCoursiere Performs on Balance Beam

Alabama's Chloe LaCoursiere performs her balance beam routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Azaraya Ra-Akbar Soars on Bars

Alabama's Azaraya Ra-Akbar performs her uneven routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Love Birt Leaps on Balance Beam

Alabama's Love Birt performs her balance beam routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Gabby Gladieux Performs on Floor

Alabama's Gabby Gladieux performs her floor routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Rachel Rybicki Performs on Floor

Alabama's Rachel Rybicki performs her floor routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Azaraya Ra-Akbar Flips on Floor

Alabama's Azaraya Ra-Akbar performs her floor routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Chloe LaCoursiere Dismounts on Balance Beam

Alabama's Chloe LaCoursiere performs her balance beam routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Gabby Gladieux Focuses on Bars

Alabama's Gabby Gladieux performs her uneven bars routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Ryan Fuller Flies on Bars

Alabama's Ryan Fuller performs her uneven bars routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Paityn Walker Sticks her Bars Dismount

Alabama's Paityn Walker sticks her uneven bars dismount in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Natalia Pawlak Celebrates her Bars Routine

Alabama's Natalia Pawlak celebrates her uneven bars routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Chloe LaCoursiere Performs on Balance Beam

Alabama's Chloe LaCoursiere performs her balance beam routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Gabby Gladieux Sticks her Floor Pass

Alabama's Gabby Gladieux performs her floor routine in the meet against Kentucky on Mar. 6, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Azaraya Ra-Akbar Performs on Floor