Views From Alabama's SEC Gymnastics Win over Kentucky: Photo Gallery

Alabama gymnastics beat Kentucky on Friday night inside Coleman Coliseum by a final score of 197.200-196.675. The vault and beam rotations started with a few falls, which is uncharacteristic for the Tide. However, the team used this as an opportunity to learn as postseason is right around the corner.
"I heard that we had a carnival ride out in front of Coleman Collesium, but it had to be paused because of lightning, twice," head coach Ashley Johnston said after the meet. "But we put on our own rollar coaster ride in Coleman Collesium. So we wanted to give the people what they came for. Which was a adventurous, thrilling ride, and I feel like we got that tonight.
"Obviously there was a series of sort of uncharacteristic mistakes throughout tonight. We wish we could go back and redo those moments, but all we can do is learn from them. And so as we gather together as a team at the end it always comes back to 'What can I do? What will I do?' We can learn from those moments where we just fell out of our kind of locked in approach in certain ways."
Alabama followed the shaky start on vault with its best uneven bars rotation of the year and closed out the night with one of its best floor performances of the season.
"Actually earlier this week, we were in a coaches meeting, and we were talking about how kind of our back end of line up hadn't quite had a moment yet to practice that feeling of the stakes are high, the championship comes down to this," Johnston said. "And we were talking about how we were going to simulate that in the gym, to make sure they were ready for whenever the opportunity or challenge might come. But, we're in the middle of the beam line up tonight and I turn to the coaches and I said 'Well here it is.'"
Check out 20 photos from the meet against Kentucky:
1. Azaraya Ra-Akbar Leaps on Floor Exercise
2. Chloe LaCoursiere Soars on Floor
3. Natalia Pawlak Focuses on Bars
4. Jamison Sears Finishes her Floor Routine
5. Kylee Kvamme Performs on Balance Beam
6. McKenzie Matters Finishes her Floor Routine
7. Chloe LaCoursiere Performs on Balance Beam
8. Azaraya Ra-Akbar Soars on Bars
9. Love Birt Leaps on Balance Beam
10. Gabby Gladieux Performs on Floor
11. Rachel Rybicki Performs on Floor
12. Azaraya Ra-Akbar Flips on Floor
13. Chloe LaCoursiere Dismounts on Balance Beam
14. Gabby Gladieux Focuses on Bars
15. Ryan Fuller Flies on Bars
16. Paityn Walker Sticks her Bars Dismount
17. Natalia Pawlak Celebrates her Bars Routine
18. Chloe LaCoursiere Performs on Balance Beam
19. Gabby Gladieux Sticks her Floor Pass
20. Azaraya Ra-Akbar Performs on Floor
