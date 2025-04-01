What's Next For Alabama Basketball? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Crimson Tide's Elite 8 performance over the weekend, where the Alabama program is as a whole and what the roster might look like next season.
The program opens with Woods reacting to the weekend and talking about Alabama's loss to Duke. Is there anything the Crimson Tide could have done to have claimed victory on Saturday?
The show then discusses the Crimson Tide and where Nate Oats has taken the program in relation to other national contenders. We look at other championship level coaches and decide if Oats is on track with the other greats.
From there Woods and Gaither look at the Crimson Tide roster as the transfer portal is wide open. Alabama's already secured one big man out of the Horizon League, but how many more roster spots will Oats have to work with? Could a reunion be in store between Alabama and a former player?
