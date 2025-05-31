2025 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Baseball Teams
The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its All-State baseball teams for the 2025 high school season on Saturday morning.
The selections included a first and second team along with honorable mentions, plus Player, Pitcher, Hitter and Coach of the Year for each high school classification in both the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the Alabama Independent School Association.
The Mr. Baseball Award winner and the Super All-State teams will be named June 8 at the annual ASWA convention and awards banquet at Jacksonville State.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams. The committee also determines the winner of a variety of annual honors including the annual Mr. Baseball Award, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
Class 7A
Player of the year
Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville
Pitcher of the year
Tanner Hermesch, Bob Jones
Hitter of the year
Rock Gearhart, Fairhope
Coach of the year
Nick Richardson, Tuscaloosa Co.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Brady Cavanaugh, Enterprise, Jr.
P: Christian Helmers, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
P: Tanner Hermesch, Bob Jones, Sr.
P: Brady Richardson, Enterprise, Sr.
C: Mikey Vanderheyden, Enterprise, Sr.
IF: Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
IF: Kole Nicholson, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.
IF: Walker Turner, Enterprise, Jr.
IF: Wyatt Williams, Thompson, Jr.
OF: Will Adams, Hoover, Jr.
OF: Rock Gearhart, Fairhope, Sr.
OF: Cross Tonsmeire, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
UT: Ma'Kale Holden, Thompson, Sr.
UT: Zack Johnson, Bob Jones, Sr.
DH: Will Langston, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
DH: Jaxson Wood, Hoover, Jr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Jackson Lyles, Robertsdale, Sr.
P: Brooks Mellown, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.
P: Hudson Mitchell, Hewitt-Trussville, Fr.
P: Will Whatley, Auburn, Sr.
C: Perrin Gomez, Dothan, Jr.
IF: Sam Brown, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
IF: Charlie Cassingham, Grissom, Sr.
IF: Steven Cavaco, Huntsville, Sr.
IF: Gavin Smith, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
OF: Dillon Adkins, Bob Jones, Sr.
OF: Anderson Harris, Thompson, Sr.
OF: Gavin Maund, Enterprise, Sr.
UT: Joshua Burrell, Grissom, Sr.
UT: Miles Drew Johnson, Fairhope, Sr.
DH: Cooper Huffman, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
DH: Angelo Santiago, Auburn, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Cam Norton, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
P: Will Sparks, Fairhope, Sr.
C: Drew Ollis, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
C: Hudson Smith, James Clemens, So.
IF: Cam Martin, Bob Jones, Sr.
OF: Trey Harville, Austin, Fr.
OF: William Tonsmeire, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
UT: Emory Yohn, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
DH: Jashaun Moten, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.
Class 6A
Player of the year
Aiden Hughes, Chelsea
Pitcher of the year
Jace Meadows, Hartselle
Hitter of the year
Caiden Combs, Gardendale
Coach of the year
Brad Phillips, Hartselle
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Aiden Hughes, Chelsea, Sr.
P: Cooper Loftin, Cullman, Sr.
P: Jace Meadows, Hartselle, Sr.
P: Jack Ross, Homewood, Sr.
C: Hudson Gilman, Oxford, Sr.
IF: Sam Arnold, Muscle Shoals, Sr.
IF: Andrew Beaverson, Hazel Green, Jr.
IF: Caiden Combs, Gardendale, Sr.
IF: Easton Nelms, Hartselle, Sr.
OF: Trey Greenwell, Decatur, Sr.
OF: Santae McWilliams, Saraland, Sr.
OF: Nick Richardson, Oxford, Sr.
UT: Asher Doepel, Hartselle, Jr.
UT: Andrew Oelke, Buckhorn, Sr.
DH: Cruise Baker, Hartselle, Jr.
DH: Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Evan Malone, Northridge, Jr.
P: Cade Mason, Saraland, So.
P: Bryant Diddell, Mountain Brook, Jr.
P: Connor Stiles, Hartselle, Jr.
C: Price Stephens, Gulf Shores, Jr.
IF: Braden Abernathy, Buckhorn, Sr.
IF: Will Dobbins, Homewood, Sr.
IF: Ty Marsh, Hartselle, Sr.
IF: Jacob O'Bryan, Gulf Shores, Jr.
OF: Jaden Charles, Hazel Green, Sr.
OF: Cole Miles, Hartselle, Jr.
OF: Lakelon Ray, Spanish Fort, Sr.
UT: Newton Gardner, Spanish Fort, Sr.
UT: Hudson Marks, Athens, Jr.
DH: Colton Armstrong, Russell Co., Sr.
DH: Paul Barnett, Mountain Brook, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Mitchell Adams, McGill-Toolen, Jr.
P: Corbin Driskell, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
C: Peyton Moss, Pell City, Sr.
C: Harris Penley, Decatur, Jr.
IF: Reid Maniscalco, Oxford, Sr.
IF: Thomas Woolf, Northridge, Sr.
OF: Jackson Stallworth, Stanhope Elmore, Sr.
OF: Ashton Dickey, Athens, Sr.
UT: Marcus Lawler, Oxford, Jr.
UT: Paxton Stallings, Chelsea, Sr.
DH: Jake Franklin, Rehobeth, Sr.
DH: Jarret Scott, Helena, Sr.
Class 5A
Player of the year
Eric Hines, American Christian
Pitcher of the year
Jack Doyle, Madison Academy
Hitter of the year
Eric Hines, American Christian
Coach of the year
Owen Davis, Elberta
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Jack Doyle, Madison Academy, Sr.
P: Brady Harrison, Elberta, Sr.
P: Tyler Pierce, Boaz, Sr.
P: Seth Turner, Marbury, Sr.
C: John Stowers, St. Paul's, Jr.
IF: Tee Foster, Madison Academy, Sr.
IF: Bennett Green, Northside, 27
IF: Edward Mcleod, St. Paul's, Sr.
IF: Bryce Rivers, Mobile Christian, Jr.
OF: Eric Hines, American Christian, Sr.
OF: Evan Lightsey, American Christian, Sr.
OF: Conner Nelson, Leeds, Sr.
UT: Shea Darnell, Elmore Co., Sr.
UT: Parker Frost, Lawrence Co., Sr.
DH: Myles Johnson, Madison Academy, Sr.
DH: Brooks McDonald, St. Paul's, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Riley Hall, Faith-Mobile, Sr.
P: Ivan Hand, Briarwood, Fr.
P: Bradley Irish, St. Paul's, Sr.
P: Carter Samueslon, Springville, Sr.
C: Trent Wilson, Scottsboro, Sr.
IF: Sage Bennett, Boaz, So.
IF: Jace Dean, Headland, Fr.
IF: Cade Durrett, American Christian, Sr.
IF: Chase Vaznaian, Charles Henderson, Jr.
OF: Brayden Entrekin, Russellville, Fr.
OF: Adan Ramey, Elberta, Sr.
OF: Fisher Roberts, Northside, Sr.
UT: Ty Bedell, Leeds, Sr.
UT: Jacob Driver, Marbury, Sr.
DH: Hunter Elmore, American Christian, Fr.
DH: Koen Sampley, Marbury, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Riley Cravey, Andalusia, Jr.
P: Sam Hill, Corner, Sr.
C: Jackson Allred, Elberta, Sr.
C: Caden Norwood, Lawrence Co., Sr.
IF: Kaden Baxter, Carroll-Ozark, Jr.
IF: Austin Davis, Elmore Co., Sr.
OF: Damien Gatson, Mobile Christian, Sr.
OF: Zechariah Lemon, Jacksonville, Sr.
UT: Ty Waters, UMS-Wright, Jr.
Class 4A
Player of the year
Garrett Reid, Deshler
Pitcher of the year
Macain McMillan, Bibb Co.
Hitter of the year
Damon DeVine, Etowah
Coach of the year
Justin Cantrell, Deshler
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Brody Black, Oak Grove, Sr.
P: Macain McMillan, Bibb Co., Sr.
P: Garrett Reid, Deshler, Jr.
P: Price Thornton, Deshler, Jr.
C: Jacob Alexander, Deshler, Sr.
IF: Matt Ashberry, Straughn, Jr.
IF: Fleming Hall, Trinity, Sr.
IF: Wiley Hicks, Oak Grove, Jr.
IF: Jameson Scissum, Etowah, Sr.
OF: Cash Harrell, Opp, Jr.
OF: Ty Morris, Houston Academy, So.
OF: Hayden Pope, New Brockton, Sr.
UT: Damon DeVine, Etowah, Sr.
UT: Memphis Scott, Madison Co., Sr.
DH: Cole Dean, Bayside Academy, Sr.
DH: Brue Milner, Tallassee, So.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Bray Goode, Alexandria, Sr.
P: Ethan McMillan, Bibb Co., Jr.
P: Porter Nelson, Opp, So.
P: Dylan Rainey, Westbrook Christian, Sr.
C: Cooper McNutt, Haleyville, Sr.
IF: Jace Duckett, Madison Co., So.
IF: Bodie Giddiens, Bibb Co., Sr.
IF: Mason Holloway, Hamilton, So.
IF: Carson Tittle, Cherokee Co., Sr.
OF: Jay Fuller, Oak Grove, Sr.
OF: Gabe Glover, Houston Academy, Sr.
OF: Jay Marbutt, Haleyville, Sr.
UT: Dawson Cambron, New Hope, Sr.
UT: Reed Bruce, Central-Florence, Jr.
DH: Xavier Boswell, Trinity, Sr.
DH: Antonious Steele, Bibb Co., Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Patton Mitchell, Trinity, Fr.
P: Matthew Steele, Orange Beach, Sr.
C: Dalton Luker, White Plains, Sr.
IF: Will McCullar, Haleyville, Sr.
IF: Carter Stephens, West Morgan, Sr.
OF: Dylan Heald, Indian Springs, Sr.
OF: Xavier Rhine, Bibb Co., Sr.
UT: Brady Carden, Westbrook Christian, Jr.
UT: Tucker Hicks, Satsuma, Sr.
DH: Elijah Lambert, Central-Florence, Jr.
DH: Colton Shields, Hokes Bluff, Sr.
Class 3A
Player of the year
Mason McCraine, Glenwood
Pitcher of the year
Tyler Sykes, Glenwood
Hitter of the year
Mason McCraine, Glenwood
Coach of the year
Hunter Cornelius, Vinemont
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Blake Bowman, Prattville Christian, Jr.
P: Blake Dobbins, Fyffe, Sr.
P: Tyler Sykes, Glenwood, Sr.
P: Skylar Tucker, Lauderdale Co., Sr.
C: Ethan Walls, Prattville Christian, Sr.
IF: Diego Bryant, Thomasville, Sr.
IF: Carter Judah, Glenwood, Jr.
IF: Mason McAteer, Collinsville, So.
IF: Bo Mitchell, Rogers, Sr.
OF: Mason McCraine, Glenwood, Sr.
OF: Jase Neel, Gordo, Sr.
OF: Tabor Offord, St. James, Sr.
UT: Drew Colon, Wicksburg, Sr.
UT: Luke Holbrook, Whitesburg Christian, Sr.
DH: Jackson Burton, Alabama Christian, Jr.
DH: Jake Hale, Vinemont, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Hudson Campbell, Glenwood, Jr.
P: Charlie Cutler, St. James, Jr.
P: Kyson Key, Winfield, Jr.
P: Isaac Parten, Thomasville, Jr.
C: Seth Williams, Wicksburg, Jr.
IF: Brooks Canady, Providence Christian, Jr.
IF: Walt Hennicke, Winfield, Sr.
IF: Jordon Lankford, Geraldine, Fr.
IF: Owen McKinney, Vinemont, Sr.
OF: Hayden Ballard, Winfield, Jr.
OF: Jack Diefenderfer, Prattville Christian, Jr.
OF: Kayden Henderson, Vinemont, Sr.
UT: Gavin Lang, Collinsville, So.
UT: Brady May, Winfield, Sr.
DH: Corder Hobbs, Elkmont, Sr.
DH: Brandon Whitley, Winfield, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Eli Hubbert, T.R. Miller, Jr.
P: Xavier Luna, Ohatchee, Jr.
C: Jaylen Gangar, Sheffield, So.
C: Jeremiah Killian, Collinsville, So.
IF: Noah McClendon, J.B. Pennington, So.
IF: Chase Utley, Whitesburg Christian, Fr.
OF: William Marks, Montgomery Academy, So.
UT: Cole Austin, Piedmont, Fr.
UT: Dylan Castle, Colbert Co., Sr.
DH: Sam Jackson, Lee-Scott, Sr.
Class 2A
Player of the year
Aiden Poe, Vincent
Pitcher of the year
Colton Glass, Sumiton Christian
Hitter of the year
Olsen Howard, Decatur Heritage
Coach of the year
Will Austin, Pike Liberal Arts
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Luke Barron, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
P: Colton Glass, Sumiton Christian, Fr.
P: Braylon Morris, Cottonwood, Sr.
P: Aiden Poe, Vincent, Sr.
C: Wells Ganey, Ariton, Jr.
IF: Luke Gilbert, Pisgah, Sr.
IF: Olsen Howard, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
IF: Jack Malone, Bayshore Christian, Sr.
IF: Ty Reynolds, Red Bay, Sr.
OF: Grayson Gulde, Vincent, Sr.
OF: Jamarkius Smith, Reeltown, So.
OF: Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
UT: Landon Archer, Vincent, So.
UT: Cam Isbell, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.
DH: Nate Crooms, Bayshore Christian, Sr.
DH: Austin Hubbard, Sumiton Christian, Jr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Landon Dearmon, Washington Co., Jr.
P: Austin Evans, Ariton, Sr.
P: Carson Harvey, North Sand Mountain, Jr.
P: Paxton Tarver, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
C: Tyler McClendon, Goshen, Sr.
IF: Rusty McDonald, Sumiton Christian, Sr.
IF: Austyn Miller, Cottonwood, Sr.
IF: Mikey Poss, North Sand Mountain, Sr.
IF: Hunter Stallings, Cedar Bluff, Sr.
OF: Caleb Edmondson, Cedar Bluff, Sr.
OF: Luke Fowler, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.
OF: Logan Williams, Pleasant Valley, So.
UT: Ellis Hamiter, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr.
UT: Easton Kilpatrick, Ariton, Jr.
DH: Conner Humphrey, Gaston, Sr.
DH: Garrett Whitaker, Pike Liberal Arts, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Brayden Bailey, J.U. Blacksher, Jr.
P: Jeramiah Thorne, Red Bay, Jr.
C: Jeremy Mehennett, St. Luke's, Jr.
C: Wyatt Sandlin, Sulligent, Sr.
IF: Cooper Frampton, St. Luke's, So.
IF: Eben Pritchett, G.W. Long, Jr.
OF: Colton Ashton, Belgreen, Fr.
OF: Kade Brookins, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
UT: Casen Fields, Vincent, Sr.
UT: Jackson Mayo, West End-Walnut Grove, Sr.
DH: Jackson Bowen, Pike Liberal Arts, So.
DH: Ford Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Jr.
Class 1A
Player of the year
Blaise Vickery, Hackleburg
Pitcher of the year
Sawyer Sullivan, Leroy
Hitter of the year
Jed Wilkins, Addison
Coach of the year
Jon McKinney, Hackleburg
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Logan Harvey, Appalachian, Sr.
P: Ross Hudson, Hackleburg, Jr.
P: Kiah Lake, Addison, Jr.
P: Sawyer Sullivan, Leroy, Jr.
C: Landon Jones, Billingsley, Sr.
IF: Luke Murrell, Athens Bible, So.
IF: Jayden Parks, Brantley, Sr.
IF: Jon Hasten Stidham, Hackleburg, Sr.
IF: Blaise Vickery, Hackleburg, Sr.
OF: Damien Dickerson, Autauga Academy, Jr.
OF: Easton Walsh, Florala, Jr.
OF: Jed Wilkins, Addison, Sr.
UT: John David Justus, Coosa Christian, Sr.
UT: Cooper Layton, Brantley, Sr.
DH: Brady Keith, Leroy, Sr.
DH: Dalton Jackson, Florala, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Caleb Conn, Appalachian, Jr.
P: Logan Dunaway, Autauga Academy, Jr.
P: Ethan Jones, Fayetteville, So.
P: Lawson Whigham, Millry, Sr.
C: Edge Weeks, Hackleburg, Sr.
IF: Noah Bryan, Florala, So.
IF: Phoenix Holyfield, Millry, Sr.
IF: Brady Johnson, Elba, Sr.
IF: Stone Talley, Addison, Jr.
OF: Eli Burns, Fayetteville, Fr.
OF: JC Foster, Leroy, Sr.
OF: Cameron Robertson, Coosa Christian, Sr.
UT: Connor Blackwell, Red Level, Jr.
UT: Jon Kilcrease, Brantley, Sr.
DH: Hayes Garmon, Spring Garden, Sr.
DH: Brody Nelson, Coosa Christian, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Jackson Waite, Millry, Sr.
C: Conner Lane, Meek, Fr.
IF: Cole Brand, Hubbertville, Sr.
IF: Max Wright, South Lamar, Jr.
OF: Tyler Carter, Brantley, Sr.
OF: Austin Dodd, Lynn, Sr.
UT: Ethan Barnes, Athens Bible, So.
UT: Kyle Boice, Billingsley, Jr.
DH: Chaz Branum, Brantley, Jr.
DH: Brenton Cantrell, Fayetteville, So.
AISA
Player of the year
Demetrius Hardnett, Lakeside
Pitcher of the year
Demetrius Hardnett, Lakeside
Hitter of the year
Cooper Clemmons, Clarke Prep
Coach of the year
Tony Rasmus, Lakeside
ALL-STATE
P: Eli Bozeman, Hope-Oxford, Sr.
P: Boston Brown, Lakeside, So.
P: Jackson Carmichael, Bessemer Academy, Jr.
P: Demetrius Hardnett, Lakeside, Sr.
C: Tyler-Mark Bullock, Lakeside, Jr.
IF: Jayden Buckhannon, Abbeville Christian, Jr.
IF: Cooper Clemmons, Clarke Prep, Sr.
IF: Trent Hayes, Lakeside, So.
IF: Drew Rogers, Southern Academy, Fr.
OF: Max Anderson, Clarke Prep, Sr.
OF: Julian Curry, Wilcox Academy, Jr.
OF: Sandrell Williams, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.
UT: Mathew Mize, Patrician, Sr.
UT: Alex Reynolds, Bessemer Academy, Sr.
DH: Conner Britton, Lakeside, Sr.
DH: Landon Rubel, Snook, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Carson Scott, Lakeside, Sr.
P: Jackson Todd, Macon-East, Jr.
C: Kainen Bozeman, Hope-Oxford, So.
C: Brett Hackett, Coosa Valley, Sr.
IF: Jackson Carmichael, Bessemer Academy, Jr.
IF: Sam Setzer, Coosa Valley, Jr.
OF: Ethan Carr, Patrician, So.
UT: Tanner Bayles, Clarke Prep, Sr.
UT: Wyatt Martin, Southern Academy, Fr.
DH: Bobraeden Agee, Southern Academy, So.
DH: Bryant Morrison, Macon-East, Sr.
