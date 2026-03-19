2026 Alabama High School Baseball and Softball Rankings

This first Alabama Sports Writers Association high school baseball and softball rankings of the 2026 season. The rankings begin with nominations from local sports writers.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

Softball

Class 7A 1. Thompson (20-0-2)

2. Daphne (15-3)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (18-2)

4. Vestavia Hills (15-1)

5. Enterprise (14-2-1)

6. Auburn (8-2)

7. Fairhope (12-4)

8. Huntsville (12-6)

9. Tuscaloosa Co. (12-9)

10. Sparkman (6-2)



Others nominated: Austin (14-10), Baker (10-8-1), Central-Phenix City (7-8), Dothan (14-6), Grissom (14-12), Hoover (7-7), James Clemens (12-7-1), Opelika (15-10), Prattville (16-6).

Class 6A 1. Saraland (17-2-1)

2. Hartselle (14-2-1)

3. Wetumpka (17-1)

4. Spanish Fort (16-3)

5. Helena (11-6)

6. Gardendale (15-6)

7. Athens (10-5-1)

8. Cullman (14-3)

9. Hazel Green (15-8-1)

10. McAdory (12-5-2)



Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (7-5), Brookwood (16-5-1), Chelsea (9-5-1), Chilton Co. (7-8-1), Fort Payne (5-2), Gulf Shores (12-9), Mortimer Jordan (7-10-1), Oxford (8-1), Pell City (9-5-2), Rehobeth (10-10), Spain Park (12-7).

Class 5A 1. Houston Academy (13-5)

2. Boaz (10-3)

3. Northside (15-4-1)

4. Springville (4-2-1)

5. Lawrence Co. (11-3)

6. Corner (14-6)

7. Beauregard (15-7)

8. Moody (7-9)

9. Ardmore (10-8-1)

10. Hayden (14-8)



Others nominated: Andalusia (7-2-1), Brewbaker Tech (2-4), East Limestone (11-2), Faith Academy (7-6), Holtville (5-5), Lincoln (11-6), Priceville (9-8), St. Clair Co. (9-10-1), Scottsboro (7-7), Shelby Co. (6-2).

Class 4A 1. Orange Beach (14-0)

2. West Limestone (9-0)

3. Madison Co. (17-3)

4. Plainview (7-0)

5. Deshler (12-2)

6. White Plains (15-7)

7. Alexandria (10-7)

8. Curry (14-5-1)

9. Satsuma (9-6)

10. Prattville Christian (10-4)



Others nominated: Ashville (9-5), Central-Florence (12-3), Cherokee Co. (7-5), DAR (9-10-1), Etowah (10-3), Handley (6-7), Munford (15-4), New Hope (6-9), North Jackson (8-3), Straughn (12-3-1), Tallassee (9-5).

Class 3A 1. Saint James (13-2-1)

2. Colbert Co. (14-3)

3. Wicksburg (11-7)

4. Glenwood (14-6)

5. Colbert Heights (11-1)

6. Cottage Hill (10-6)

7. Ohatchee (9-4)

8. Childersburg (16-4)

9. Slocomb (10-6-1)

10. Madison Academy (3-1)



Others nominated: Geraldine (5-3), Lee-Scott (7-6), Mobile Christian (4-6), Randolph Co. (6-4), Winfield (9-5).

Class 2A 1. J.U. Blacksher (13-3)

2. Lamar Co. (12-5)

3. West End (4-2)

4. Pike Liberal Arts (9-2-1)

5. Southeastern (13-3)

6. Pisgah (7-3)

7. Sand Rock (8-4)

8. Washington Co. (8-5)

9. G.W. Long (8-6)

10. Lindsay Lane (6-4)



Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (4-7), Luverne (6-5), North Sand Mountain (4-4-1), Pleasant Valley (6-11), Sumiton Christian (5-5).

Class 1A 1. Kinston (11-4)

2. Hackleburg (16-2)

3. Maplesville (14-7)

4. Florala (8-4)

5. Meek (12-4)

6. Lynn (7-3)

7. Leroy (8-4-1)

8. Brantley (5-4)

9. Woodland (5-2-1)

10. Shoals Christian (13-7)



Others nominated: Elba (8-8), Holy Spirit (6-7-2), Jacksonville Christian (4-0), Skyline (3-7-1), Waterloo (5-4).

AISA 1. Bessemer Academy (20–2)

2. Chambers Academy (18-3)

3. Crenshaw Christian (14-1)

4. Clarke Prep (13-8)

5. Hooper (10-7)



Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (7-9), Cornerstone-Columbiana (8-10), Edgewood (9-8), Springwood (5-2).

Baseball

Class 7A 1. Enterprise (16-1)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (11-1)

3. Hoover (14-2)

4. Thompson (11-6)

5. Fairhope (10-4)

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-5)

7. Vestavia Hills (10-4)

8. Bob Jones (9-8)

9. Tuscaloosa Co. (12-4)

10. Prattville (16-2)



Others nominated: Auburn (9-6), Austin (11-4), Central-Phenix City (10-8), Florence (11-5), Huntsville (11-9), James Clemens (8-7), Oak Mountain (8-5), Opelika (11-7), Sparkman (9-6).

Class 6A 1. Hartselle (9-7)

2. Homewood (11-2)

3. Hazel Green (17-4)

4. Oxford (9-6)

5. Northridge (11-2)

6. Wetumpka (10-2)

7. Mountain Brook (13-4)

8. Mortimer Jordan (15-2)

9. Chelsea (8-8)

10. Fort Payne (9-5)



Others nominated: Athens (11-5), Cullman (6-3), Hueytown (9-9), McGill-Toolen (11-5), Pelham (9-4), Pell City (6-5), Pike Road (11-3), Rehobeth (12-4), Russell Co. (9-6), Saraland (8-5), Spain Park (12-6), Stanhope Elmore (7-7).

Class 5A 1. St. Paul’s (8-2)

2. Faith Academy (7-4)

3. American Christian (11-6)

4. Briarwood Christian (9-4)

5. Moody (11-3)

6. Shelby Co. (10-3)

7. Mobile Christian (8-3)

8. Madison Academy (9-5)

9. Charles Henderson (10-4)

10. Northside (9-2)



Others nominated: Andalusia (8-3), Boaz (9-5), Brewer (10-2), Central-Clay Co. (7-4), Corner (7-5), East Limestone (8-4), Elmore Co. (6-10), Hayden (9-1), Headland (6-6), Holtville (4-7), Scottsboro (5-7), UMS-Wright (7-5).

Class 4A 1. Deshler (11-4)

2. Madison Co. (11-3)

3. Alexandria (8-6)

4. Westbrook Christian (6-5)

5. St. Michael (11-5)

6. Brooks (10-4)

7. Hamilton (9-5)

8. Bibb Co. (7-3)

9. Satsuma (9-5)

10. Montgomery Catholic (11-3)



Others nominated: Bayside Academy (5-7), Central-Florence (9-4), Cherokee Co. (6-8), Cordova (7-5), Fultondale (8-2), Oak Grove (10-6), Oneonta (7-4), Opp (7-4), Orange Beach (7-8), Plainview (7-3), Randolph (6-2), St. John Paul II (5-7), Trinity (5-4), West Limestone (8-5), Wilson (11-3).

Class 3A 1. Piedmont (10-2)

2. Glenwood (10-4)

3. Collinsville (11-1)

4. Gordo (8-6)

5. Lee-Scott (9-5)

6. Fyffe (8-2)

7. Prattville Christian (7-5)

8. Flomaton (7-3)

9. Wicksburg (7-5)

10. Altamont (5-2)



Others nominated: Elkmont (10-4), Geraldine (6-4), Phil Campbell (8-6), T.R. Miller (4-6), Thorsby (8-3), Whitesburg Christian (5-5), Winfield (9-3).

Class 2A 1. Mars Hill Bible (10-2)

2. G.W. Long (11-4)

3. Lindsay Lane (13-4)

4. Artion (10-3)

5. North Sand Mountain (6-4)

6. Ranburne (10-4-1)

7. Vincent (5-6)

8. Pike Liberal Arts (10-4-1)

9. Red Bay (8-2)

10. Pleasant Valley (7-4)



Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (5-9), Highland Home (6-2), Sand Rock (4-10), Sumiton Christian (2-6), Tuscaloosa Academy (7-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (6-3).

Class 1A 1. Leroy (12-3)

2. Hackleburg (9-4)

3. Appalachian (6-1)

4. Athens Bible (8-2)

5. Florala (8-2)

6. Hubbertville (5-2)

7. Addison (6-4)

8. Brantley (4-1)

9. Lynn (5-3)

10. Ider (9-4)



Others nominated: Gaylesville (3-5), Kinston (7-5), Skyline (5-2), Spring Garden (6-7).

AISA 1. Lakeside (29-2)

2. Southern Academy (16-1)

3. Macon-East (13-9)

4. Edgewood (7-3)

5. Hope-Oxford (9-4)



Others nominated: Chambers Academy (9-6), Clarke Prep (12-7), Coosa Valley (7-8), Fort Dale Academy (9-4), Morgan Academy (8-4), South Choctaw Academy (8-5).

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