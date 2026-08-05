2026 Alabama High School Football Rankings

With practices having opened across the state this week, and the first games slated for Aug. 20, the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its preseason high school football rankings for the 2026-27 season.

However, the rankings look a little little different this year thanks to the Alabama High School Athletic Association approving a new classification system for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years.

Instead of the previous seven-class system, newly implemented for the fall were six classifications for public schools and two classifications for its private (independent) schools. Specifically, Class 7A was removed, while the largest 32 schools in the state were assigned to Class 6A. All play football.

Per the AHSAA, the remaining breakdown is Class 5A (64 schools); Class 4A (66); Class 3A (66); Class 2A (65); Class 1A (69); Private Class Double A (17); and Private Class Single A (43). Two associate members are also among the public schools membership along with one private school associate member, for a total of 425 high schools.

The ASWA is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

The rankings, which will be updated every week, include first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points. A list of voters appears at the end.

Class 6A Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 11-3; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 11-2; 167

3. Auburn; 10-3; 132

4. Vestavia Hills; 8-3; 127

5. Opelika; 10-4; 119

6. Hoover; 6-5; 71

6. Spain Park; 9-3; 71

8. Prattville; 6-4; 68

9. Gadsden City; 8-4; 34

10. Carver-Montgomery; 5-5; 28



Others receiving votes: Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) 24, Baker (9-3) 19, Dothan (6-4) 11, Enterprise (6-4) 9, Daphne (9-3) 7, James Clemens (5-6) 7, Mary Montgomery (10-2) 5, Foley (4-6) 1.

Class 5A Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 15-0; 240

2. Saraland; 13-1; 177

3. Parker; 8-4; 132

4. Benjamin Russell; 12-2; 125

5. Muscle Shoals; 12-1; 102

6. Pike Road; 10-3; 83

7. Homewood; 11-2; 58

8. Austin; 6-5; 36

9. Mountain Brook; 9-4; 28

10. Russell Co.; 10-2; 27



Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (10-2) 26, Boaz (8-3) 18, Oxford (5-6) 18, Gulf Shores (5-6) 16, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-4) 16, Ramsay (6-4) 12, Hartselle (10-2) 9, Jasper (8-3) 8, Bessemer City (9-2) 5, Florence (6-5) 3, Theodore (8-4) 1.

Class 4A Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. Williamson (18); 13-1; 225

2. Vigor; 12-3; 177

3. Central-Clay Co.; 11-2; 134

4. West Morgan (1); 11-1; 118

5. Alexandria; 10-2; 113

6. Scottsboro; 9-5; 80

7. Moody (1); 13-2; 65

8. Hamilton; 11-1; 48

9. Leeds; 6-5; 45

10. Northside; 11-1; 39



Others receiving votes: Anniston (14-1) 24, Jacksonville (6-6) 14, Andalusia (8-4) 10, Woodlawn (3-7) 9, Good Hope (10-3) 8, Guntersville (9-2) 8, Priceville (8-4) 7, Cherokee Co. (7-4) 4, Eufaula (6-5) 4, Fairview (12-1) 4, Selma (3-7) 4.

Class 3A Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. Plainview (16); 13-1; 227

2. Jackson (2); 13-2; 177

3. Geraldine (2); 11-2; 162

4. T.R. Miller; 6-5; 124

5. Handley; 10-2; 123

6. North Jackson; 7-4; 71

7. W.S. Neal; 9-4; 68

8. Opp; 9-2; 51

9. Pleasant Grove; 6-5; 48

10. Corner; 8-3; 37



Others receiving votes: Flomaton (6-5) 17, Cleburne Co. (4-6) 13, Winfield (9-3) 6, Oneonta (5-5) 5, Curry (3-7) 3, Hatton (7-4) 3, Bibb Co. (7-4) 2, Pike Co. (5-5) 2, BTW-Tuskegee (7-3) 1.

Class 2A Team (first-place); 2025 W-L-T; Pts

1. Piedmont (9); 13-1; 201

2. Fyffe (4); 8-3; 154

3. Luverne (2); 12-1; 146

4. Reeltown (2); 10-4; 112

5. Pleasant Valley; 10-2; 94

6. Southside-Selma (2); 13-1; 93

7. Lanett (1); 12-3; 72

8. Collinsville; 8-3; 70

9. Cottonwood; 7-4-1; 65

10. Pisgah; 11-3; 57



Others receiving votes: Ariton (9-2) 29, Vincent (9-3) 22, Gordo (11-2) 16, Lamar Co. (3-7) 5, Colbert Co. (8-4) 4.

Class 1A Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. Maplesville (20); 15-0; 240

2. Wadley; 13-1; 150

3. Addison; 12-2; 146

4. Hubbertville; 12-1; 124

5. Appalachian; 11-1; 108

6. Leroy; 13-1; 105

7. Southern Choctaw; 9-4; 94

8. McKenzie; 12-1; 34

9. Red Bay; 9-3; 28

10. Loachapoka; 8-4; 27



Others receiving votes: Winterboro (8-2) 23, Elba (3-8) 21, Spring Garden (6-5) 14, Sweet Water (6-4) 14, Woodville (7-4) 7, Georgiana (5-6) 2, Florala (4-6) 1, Hackleburg (8-4) 1, University Charter (9-2) 1.

Private Class 1A Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. McGill-Toolen (12); 6-5; 187

2. St. Michael (6); 13-1; 179

3. Briarwood (1); 7-6; 146

4. Madison Aca. (1); 9-3; 139

5. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-5; 87



Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (6-4) 77, John Carroll (3-7) 13, UMS-Wright (6-5) 12.

Private Class 2A Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. Bayside Aca. (13); 13-2; 205

2. Westbrook Chr. (4); 10-2; 168

3. Montgomery Aca. (1); 11-2; 142

4. Cottage Hill; 10-2; 81

5. Mobile Chr.; 7-4; 72



Others receiving votes: Mars Hill Bible (1 first place) (15-0) 64, Tuscaloosa Aca. (9-4) 40, Providence Chr. (9-4) 31, Trinity (9-3) 16, Bayshore Chr. (1 first place) (1-7) 12, Coosa Chr. (13-2) 9.

AISA Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. Chambers Aca. (17); 12-2; 231

2. Patrician (1); 11-1; 175

3. Lowndes Aca.; 10-3; 159

4. Abbeville Chr. (2); 12-1; 134

5. Morgan Aca.; 5-6; 129



Others receiving votes: Autauga Aca. (8-4) 6, Wilcox Aca. (9-3) 6.

This year's voting panel includes Amelia Hurley, Tuscaloosa News; Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance; Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter; Ben Thomas, AL.com; Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily; David Mundee, Dothan Eagle; Dennis Victory, AL.com; Heath Hambrick, Fort Payne Times-Journal; Jaeden Day, Montgomery Advertiser; Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times; Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel; Joe Medley, EAST; Johnathan Bentley, Dailly Mountain Eagle; Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media; Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times; Scott Bentley, Small Town Sports; Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio; Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily; Thomas Ashworth, AL.com; Tripp Noris, Opp Bobcats Sports.

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

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