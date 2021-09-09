Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 4

A full listing for high school football scores in the state of Alabama for September 9-11, 2021.

State football scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which conducts the weekly rankings:

Thursday's Scores

(Will be updated throughout the evening)

Decatur Heritage beat Vina, forfeit

Austin at James Clemens

Briarwood at Woodlawn

Early Co. (Ga.) at Charles Henderson

Gaylesville at Coosa Chr.

Pleasant Grove at Wenonah

Sidney Lanier at Lee-Montgomery

St. Michael at Williamson

Sweet Water at Fruitdale

Friday's Canceled Game

Clarke Co. beat Orange Beach, forfeit

Last Week's Scores

Thursday’s scores

St. Michael 24, Jackson 21

Alabama-Deaf beat South Carolina-Deaf, forfeit

Corner 21, St. Clair Co. 13

Holt 32, Wilcox Central 20

Mountain Brook 49, Woodlawn 0

Opelika 24, Sidney Lanier 7

Parker 40, Fairfield 30

Pike Road 42, Carroll-Ozark 7

Pleasant Grove 46, Cordova 18

Ramsay 26, Wenonah 6

Friday’s scores

Abbeville 48, Zion Chapel 18

Addison 19, Aliceville 18

Alexandria 45, Center Point 22

American Chr. 41, Montevallo 10

Andalusia 45, Rehobeth 6

Anniston 22, Jacksonville 9

Arab 20, Fort Payne 7

Ardmore 34, Brewer 14

Ariton 49, Houston Co. 0

Athens beat Columbia, forfeit

Auburn 20, Prattville 14

B.C. Rain 35, Satsuma 7

Baker 29, Foley 28

Baldwin Co. 2, Blount 0

Bayside Aca. 31, Excel 8

Beauregard 37, Talladega 20

Bessemer Aca. 26, Monroe Aca. 8

Beulah 14, Pike Co. 12

Bibb Co. 48, Dallas Co. 20

Boaz 53, Crossville 0

Brantley 34, Kinston 0

Briarwood 42, Chelsea 35 (OT)

Brooks 41, Rogers 22

Buckhorn 21, Hazel Green 14

Carver-Montgomery 29, Valley 14

Catholic-Montgomery 65, Dadeville 7

Cedar Bluff 33, Valley Head 26

Central-Clay Co. 42, Sylacauga 21

Central-Florence 46, Wilson 0

Central-Hayneville 26, R.C. Hatch 0

Central-Phenix City 56, Smiths Station 0

Chambers Aca. 49, Springwood 0

Cherokee Co. 35, Springville 21

Clarke Co. 47, Greene Co. 0

Clay-Chalkville 68, Jasper 21

Cleburne Co. 20, White Plains 3

Cleveland 62, Locust Fork 19

Colbert Co. 63, Tharptown 7

Coosa Chr. 49, Woodville 0

Crenshaw Chr. 22, Coosa Valley 7

Dale Co. 36, Ashford 14

Danville 28, Colbert Heights 3

Davidson 30, Murphy 7

Decatur Heritage 41, Phillips-Bear Creek 10

Demopolis beat Central-Tuscaloosa, forfeit

Douglas 27, Sardis 8

East Limestone 24, Lee-Huntsville 14

Edgewood 26, Banks Aca. 12

Enterprise 48, Dothan 14

Escambia Aca. 34, Patrician 14

Etowah 33, Oneonta 0

Fairhope 38, Daphne 31 (OT)

Faith-Mobile 49, Elberta 14

Falkville 54, Whitesburg Chr. 12

Fayetteville 28, Horseshoe Bend 21

Flomaton 54, Southern Choctaw 0

Florence 45, Austin 28

Fultondale 44, Hanceville 36

Fyffe 50, Collinsville 0

G.W. Long 35, Elba 16

Gaylesville 30, Appalachian 0

Geneva 47, BTW-Tuskegee 36

Geneva Co. 28, Cottonwood 12

Geraldine 60, Asbury 6

Good Hope 46, Ashville 7

Gordo 45, Oak Grove 0

Greenville 25, Charles Henderson 10

Guntersville 34, Fairview 19

Hackleburg 40, Waterloo 20

Hamilton 33, Curry 8

Handley 40, Munford 10

Hartselle 35, Cullman 14

Hatton 38, Winston Co. 20

Helena 20, Wetumpka 10

Hewitt-Trussville 38, Spain Park 17

Highland Home 49, Calhoun 6

Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Chickasaw 8

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Brookwood 16

Hokes Bluff 41, Pleasant Valley 0

Holtville 36, Elmore Co. 14

Hoover 34, Vestavia Hills 6

Houston Aca. 50, Daleville 6

Hueytown 57, Bessemer City 6

Huntsville 13, Grissom 6

Ider 13, North Sand Mountain 7

Isabella 62, Francis Marion 8

J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6

J.U. Blacksher 34, Monroe Co. 6

Jackson Aca. 67, Snook 7

James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 28 (OT)

John Carroll 14, Carver-Birmingham 6

Keith 43, Linden 0

LaFayette 34, Randolph Co. 12

Lakeside beat Cornerstone-Columbiana, forfeit

Lanett 26, B.B. Comer 21

Lauderdale Co. 24, East Lawrence 6

Leeds 20, Lincoln 13

Lee-Montgomery 17, Eufaula 10

Lee-Scott 23, Glenwood 22

Leroy 49, Orange Beach 29

Lexington 34, Red Bay 6

Loachapoka 40, Billingsley 14

Lowndes Aca. 42, Abbeville Chr. 7

Luverne 63, Central-Coosa 6

Macon-East 21, Southwest Georgia Aca. 20

Madison Aca. 53, DAR 17

Madison Co. 35, New Hope 0

Maplesville 70, Barbour Co. 0

Marion Co. 29, Lynn 7

Mars Hill Bible 37, Sheffield 0

McAdory 45, Homewood 18

McIntosh 28, Choctaw Co. 8

Meek 46, Brilliant 26

Midfield 28, Lamar Co. 24

Millry 48, Fruitdale 6

Mobile Chr. 34, Escambia Co. 0

Montgomery Aca. 45, Hale Co. 26

Moody 43, Hayden 12

Morgan Aca. 34, Clarke Prep 6

Mortimer Jordan 17, Minor 14

Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 22

North Jackson 36, Westminster-Huntsville 22

Northridge 28, Paul Bryant 7

Northside 32, Haleyville 7

Notasulga 17, Autaugaville 14

Oak Mountain 17, Gadsden City 7

Oakman 45, Holly Pond 0

Ohatchee 36, Walter Wellborn 15

Opp 27, New Brockton 0

Oxford 24, Scottsboro 7

Park Crossing 23, Russell Co. 21

Pelham 34, Calera 20

Phil Campbell 55, Elkmont 8

Pickens Co. 20, Hubbertville 7

Piedmont 28, Saks 12

Pike Liberal Arts 63, Hooper 0

Pinson Valley 38, Gardendale 21

Plainview 54, Pisgah 40

Pleasant Home 26, Georgiana 20 (5OT)

Priceville 24, West Morgan 7

R.A. Hubbard 58, Cherokee 8

Ranburne 36, Vincent 35

Randolph 34, St. John Paul II 6

Red Level 34, McKenzie 24

Reeltown 22, Childersburg 21

Robertsdale 21, Citronelle 6

Russellville 44, Jemison-Huntsville 10

Samson 30, Florala 20

Sand Rock 32, Westbrook Chr. 13

Saraland 32, McGill-Toolen 25

Selma 12, Marbury 6

Seminole Co. (Ga.) 18, Headland 14

Shades Valley 41, Huffman 20

Shelby Co. 35, Sipsey Valley 22

Shoals Chr. 30, Vina 22

Slocomb 37, Northside Methodist 0

South Choctaw Aca. 53, Meadowview 6

South Lamar 36, Berry 20

Southeastern-Blount 54, Gaston 20

Southside-Gadsden 21, Pell City 14

Southside-Selma 56, Greensboro 22

Southwest Georgia Aca. 21, Macon-East 20

Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 21

Sparkman 47, Albertville 26

Sparta 36, Pickens Aca. 12

Spring Garden 28, West End-Walnut Grove 0

St. James 35, Alabama Chr. 21

St. Luke's 54, Washington Co. 0

St. Paul’s 16, Williamson 12

Stanhope Elmore 42, Benjamin Russell 20

Straughn 47, Bullock Co. 20

Sulligent 53, Cold Springs 14

Susan Moore 44, Carbon Hill 28

Sweet Water 51, Marengo 12

Sylvania beat Brindlee Mountain, forfeit

T.R. Miller 36, Cottage Hill 6

Tanner 20, Section 14

Theodore 71, Alma Bryant 0

Thomasville 42, Prattville Chr. 10

Thompson 58, Tuscaloosa Co. 0

Trinity 56, Goshen 0

Tuscaloosa Aca. 39, Fort Dale Aca. 14

UMS-Wright 52, LeFlore 0

Verbena 28, A.L. Johnson 0

Victory Chr. 28, Donoho 7

Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6

Wadley 49, Talladega Co. Central 0

Weaver 20, Glencoe 7

West Blocton beat Sumter Central, forfeit

West Limestone 21, Deshler 19

West Point 14, Lawrence Co. 7

Wicksburg 20, Providence Chr. 0

Wilcox Aca. 33, Southern Aca. 13

Winfield 54, Tarrant 0

Winterboro 42, Ragland 31