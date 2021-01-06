All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
ASWA Announces 2020 Linemen/Backs of the Year

The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its annual winners for each classification for linemen of the year, and backs of the year for the 2020 season
The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its annual winners for each classification for linemen of the year, and backs of the year for the 2020 high school football season. 

The organization also announced that its Mr. Football banquet will not be held this year due to coronavirus issues and concerns. 

The remaining football awards will be announced over the next couple of weeks, including the Super All-State selections and the Mr. Football award for player of the year. 

The finalists for lineman of the year and back of the year were announced by the ASWA on Dec. 30.

This year's all-state selections

, including second-teams, honorable mentions and the coaches of the year, were released Dec. 23.  

Linemen of the Year

7A: Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

6A: Lee Hunter, Blount

5A: Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay

4A: Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.

3A: Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn

2A: Caden Story, Lanett

1A: Carson Jones, Brantley

AISA: Eli Richey, Southern Academy

Backs of the Year

7A: Conner Harrell, Thompson

6A: GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley

5A: Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

4A: Kamari Lassiter, American Christian 

3A: Ike Rowell, Fyffe

2A: Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible

1A: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

AISA: Payton Allen, Chambers Academy 

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for writers and editors throughout the state.

Its primary aim is to foster and promote the dissemination of information on athletics and sports activities, encourage the highest standards of sports journalism in Alabama and beyond, and to promote better working conditions for state sports writers.

