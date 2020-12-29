ASWA Honors: Presidents Award, Bill Shelton Award, Herby Kirby Award For Story of the Year
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is adding a new honor of distinction in 2021, with the creation of the Presidents Award for the individual who best exemplifies the spirit of athletics in the state.
The honor will be similar in nature to the already existing Bill Shelton Award, named after the late Cullman Times sports editor, which recognizes a writer's contributions to his newspaper, the industry and the community. However, the Presidents Award is meant to recognize someone exemplary outside of the ASWA membership, who is often outside of the spotlight.
Nominations for the Presidents Award may be made at any time to bamacentral@zoho.com.
The winner will be determined by a newly created Presidents Council, featuring those who have served as ASWA president over the years, and honored during the annual convention and award banquet in June.
ASWA Presidents
1974-75 George Smith, Anniston Star
1975-76 Paul Cox, Opelika-Auburn News
1976-78 Bill Lumpkin, Birmingham Post-Herald
1978-80 John Pruett, Huntsville Times
1980-82 Wayne Hester, Anniston Times
1982-84 Phillip Marshall, Montgomery Advertiser
1984-86 John Pruett, Huntsville Times
1986-88 Al Burleson, Huntsville Times
1988-92 Kirk McNair, Bama Magazine
1993-94 Charles Hollis, Birmingham News
1995-96 Ray Melick, Birmingham Post-Herald
1997-98 Doug Segrest, Birmingham News
1999-2000 Tommy Hicks, Mobile Register
2001-02 Phillip Tutor, Anniston Star
2003-04 Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News
2005-06 Greg Seitz, Jacksonville State University
2007-08 Mark McCarter, Huntsville Times
2009-10 Ben Thomas, Mobile Press-Register
2011-12 Gregg DeWalt, Florence Times Daily
2013-14 Jon Johnson, Dothan Eagle
2015-16 Tommy Hicks, Mobile
2017-18 John Zenor, Associated Press
2019-20 Creg Stephenson, AL.com
2021-22 Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral
Bill Shelton Award Winners
2000 Jimmy Smothers
2001 John Pruett
2002 Al Browning
2003 Ross Wood
2004 Mark McCarter
2005 Jon Johnson
2006 Ron Ingram
2007 Mark Edwards
2008 Lew Gilliand
2009 Tommy Deas
2010 Steve Irvine
2011 Mike Szvetitz
2012 Kim Shugart
2013 Andrew Carroll
2014 Shannon Fagan
2015 Greg DeWalt
2016 John Zenor
2017 Ben Thomas
2018 Solomon Crenshaw
2019 Jeff McIntyre
2020 Tommy Hicks
Herby Kirby Award (Story of the Year)
1974 Wayne Hester, Anniston Star
1975 Paul Cox, Opelika-Auburn News
1976 Mike McKenzie, Tuscaloosa News
1977 Al Browning, Tuscaloosa News
1978 John Pruett, Huntsville Times
1979 Al Browning, Tuscaloosa News
1980 Bill Lumpkin, Birmingham Post-Herald
1981 Bill Lumpkin, Paul Finebaum, Rubin Grant, Birmingham Post-Herald
1982 Paul Finebaum, Birmingham Post-Herald
1983 Wayne Martin, Birmingham News
1984 Chuck Finder, Birmingham News
1985 Bob Mayes, Huntsville Times
1986 John Pruett, Huntsville Times
1987 Ron Ingram, Birmingham News
1988 Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News
1989 Wayne Martin, Birmingham News
1990 Ray Melick, Richard Scott, Birmingham Post-Herald
1991 Bill Lumpkin, Birmingham Post-Herald
1992 Mike Marshall, Huntsville Times
1993 Mike Marshall, Huntsville Times
1994 Mike Marshall, Huntsville Times
1995 Phillip Marshall, Huntsville Times
1996 Tommy Hicks, Mobile Register
1997 Richard Scott, Birmingham Post-Herald
1998 Ted Miller, Mobile Register
1999 Tommy Hicks, Mobile Register
2000 Mike Bolton, Doug Segrest, Bob Carlton, Birmingham News
2001 Jimmy Creed, Anniston News
2002 Mike Bolton, Doug Segrest, Bob Carlton, Birmingham News
2003 Jimmy Creed, Anniston Star
2004 Phillip Marshall, Huntsville Timess
2005 Mark McCarter, Huntsville Times
2006 Christopher Walsh, Tuscaloosa News
2007 Jon Solomon, Erin Stock, Birmingham News
2008 Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News
2009 Don Kausler Jr., Ray Mellick, Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News
2010 Jon Solomon, Birmingham News
2011 Jon Solomon, Birmingham News
2012 Alex Scarborough, Tuscaloosa News
2013 Ryan Wood, Opelika-Auburn News)
2014 Christopher Walsh, BamaOnline
2015 Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald
2016 Gregg DeWalk, Florence Times-Daily
2017 Josh Bean, AL.com
2018 Creg Stephenson, AL.com
2019 Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser
2020 Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral