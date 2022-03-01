ASWA Spring 2022 Newsletter

Announcing this year's writing contest, plus details on the 50 Legends of the ASWA being released over the entire month of March.

The executive committee has been putting in a lot of overtime getting ready for the 50th anniversary celebration, and this is an effort to get everyone up to speed.

• The convention/awards banquet is Sunday, June 12th, in Birmingham. The convention part will be at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. We're in the process of finalizing the site of the awards banquet, but hope to have that done over the next few days.

• The annual writing contest officially opens March 1, with a hard deadline of May 1 for all entries (no exceptions). There have not been any major changes to the rules from last year. The contest info is included at the end of this newsletter, but can always be found along with the bylaws on the ASWA website.

Remember, the contest covers anything from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 in every sport except for college football, which will allow submissions through the end of the season (to include bowl and CFP games).

Additionally, a contest email address (aswacontest@protonmail.com) was created to both answer questions and handle submissions for the projects category.

• The 50 Legends of the ASWA will have a staggered release throughout March, with 1-2 honorees being announced each day (at noon, and 3:30 on days there's a second person). To try and get the word out each person named will be posted on the ASWA site, on the ASWA Facebook page, and through @bamacentral Twitter account.

• John Zenor is handling the ASWA President’s Award, which annually goes to the individual who displays outstanding community service activities, and overall excellence while exemplifying the spirit of athletics in the state.

The intent is for it to be an unsung hero-type honor, similar to the Bill Shelton Award or the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year, but honoring someone in the community. It could be anyone from a prominent administrator to a Little League player, but ideally will go to a person or group who is usually not in the spotlight, and most people in the state are not familiar with.

Former ASWA presidents will decide the winner, but John is taking nominations. Email him at jzenor@ap.org.

Reminders

Annual dues: $30 for active members, $25 for anyone serving in the mentor program.

Alumni dues: $15 for those who are no longer active in the profession.

Convention/awards banquet: Cost to attend is $25.

Mail to: Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA), Jacksonville State Sports Information, 700 Pelham Road North, Jacksonville, AL 36265, Attn: Greg Seitz

Tentative upcoming ASWA schedule

March 1: Writing contest launched

April 20-30: Nominations for athletes of the year voting

May 1: Deadline for 2021 writing contest

May 1-10: Final voting for athletes of the year

June 12: 2021 ASWA convention, Birmingham

(Presidents' committee meeting date and location to be determined)

ASWA Annual Writing Contest

The annual writing contest is designed to foster and encourage better sports journalism.

ENTRANCE REQUIREMENTS

All members in good standing of the Alabama Sports Writers Association are eligible to compete in all categories.

1. No limit on number of entrants from same publication.

2. No limit on entries per category entrant.

3. A story may be submitted in only one category, except as part of a project.

All entries must have been published during the previous calendar year, between January 1 and December 31. The lone exception will be coverage of subsequent bowl, playoff games and the national championships in college football (plus the follow-up press conferences and stories) .

Deadline for submitting material is May 1 (Absolutely No Exceptions).

Entry must be made to the Contest Chairman.

$8.00 per entry must accompany each article to 1) defray costs of the competition, and 2) encourage selective entries.

All entries must be pasted on 8 1/2 x 11 sheets of white paper (except layout entries). NO FOLDING! Xerox copies are submitted at the risk of entrants, or internet copies may be submitted as long as all identifying marks are removed (see #2).

1. Use more than one sheet if necessary and clip or staple together.

2. All identifying marks should be removed (bylines, headlines, logos, folios, pictures, etc.) **Not merely marked out with a pencil, but removed **Subheads within the body of the story may remain.

3. Accompanied by a cover sheet listing category of entry, sportswriters name and publication, date of publication and subject of entry (except layout).

4. For entry purposes, daily newspapers are defined as printing three-or more days per week. Weekly papers are designated as printing two-or less times per week. You may only enter one category.

I. CATEGORIES

A. Best sports story, Writing on a Deadline (must be published within 24 hours of event and written by an individual).

1. Involving professional or college event.

2. Involving prep or other amateur (except college) event.

B. Best Column

1. Entrant will be judged on four columns from anytime in the year.

C. Best story or series writing without a deadline (feature)

1. On Football (Power 5 programs or NFL)

2. On Football (General, meaning anything but Power 5 or NFL)

3. On Basketball

4. On Baseball

5. On Softball

6. On Golf

7. On Wrestling and Boxing

8. On Auto Racing

9. Outdoors

10. General Sports (when there are fewer than three entries in categories C-1 through C-9 entries in category will be entered in C-10).

D. Special Categories

1. Best Enterprise/Explanatory Story

Single article or series with only one entry per outlet; entries should be predominantly the work of a sports writer or sports staff and written by a member or members of the sports department. By definition, explanatory stories focus on trends, issues or original ideas, and shed new light on issues and personalities in the news. They are more than a feature and less than an investigative piece.

2. Best Investigative Story

Single article or series with only one entry per outlet; entries should be predominantly the work of a sports writer or writers, and written by a member or members of the sports department.

Judging should be based on initiative; documentation, resourcefulness and original reporting in uncovering newsworthy and significant facts and details that might not have been reported. Investigative reporting relies on reporting the facts discovered and uncovered by the writer rather than reports from anonymous sources. True investigative reporting is rare.

3. Breaking News Story

Single article that recognizes this element of reporting; entries should be predominantly the work of a sports writer or writers, and written by a member or members of the sports department.

4. Project

A project sheds new light on personalities and issues in the news, including trends and original ideas. It is pre-planned content that is conceived and executed as a larger body of work.

It may include non-written elements, including videos, audio, social media, images, animations, video and interactive content. The intent is that the multi-media aspect be complementary of the printed stories, and not the primary element, and must include or be done by the writer(s) involved.

If an organization is affiliated with a TV station it must be the website not the TV station that produced the video. Video produced by television stations is not allowed.

Due to the unique nature of the category, the entry must be made online, with links to the story (including an account ID and password if necessary), in addition to a cover letter. The cover letter is to only include what is not apparent in the content itself. Judges will disregard all other cover letter content (for example: sales pitches, cheerleading, and general commentary about the entrant).

The entry must be emailed to aswacontest@protonmail.com and like other entries include the listing category of entry, sportswriters name and publication, date of publication and subject of entry.

PLEASE NOTE: Judges of the ASWA contest are instructed by the Contest Chairman that entries in the Enterprise and Investigative categories should adhere strictly to the stated criteria. This means there may or may not be a winner in either category, but particularly the investigative category, in a particular year. Judges are allowed to combine the entries or reallocate an entry into a more appropriate category.

E. Best story or series writing – Non-Daily

1. Best Column and/or Feature

2. Best Game Story

F. Best stories or series writing _ Students

1. Best deadline story/gamer

2. Best enterprise/feature

G. Sweepstakes Award (Herby Kirby Memorial Award)

Best story from all categories above.

H. Headlines

Four headlines with first six paragraphs of story submitted.

(Note: The best layout awards have been canceled)

I. Best Supplement or Special Edition

Four originals should be submitted.

II. JUDGING

Contest Chairman

1. Appointed by the president of Alabama Sports Writers Association

2. Makes contest information available to association members; Charged with having entries judged ...

a. by another state’s Sports Writers Association

b. by a school of journalism in another area

Officers and Executive Council members of Alabama Sports Writers Association to serve as standing committee on judging to resolve any protests or questions.

III. AWARDS

A. To be made at summer meeting of Alabama Sports Writers Association.

B. No winners will be announced prior to awards.

Contest Chairman to be charged with securing awards.

Make checks payable to:

ASWA ($8.00 per entry)

Check or Money Order needs to be with the entries when they are mailed.

All entries should be mailed to:

Kirk Sampson

Auburn Athletic Complex

392 South Donahue Drive

Auburn, AL 36849

P.O. Box 351

Auburn, AL 36831-0351

For more information: aswacontest@protonmail.com