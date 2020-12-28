Welcome to the Alabama Sports Writers Association; ASWA Bylaws

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for writers and editors throughout the state.

Its primary aim is to foster and promote the dissemination of information on athletics and sports activities, encourage the highest standards of sports journalism in Alabama and beyond, and to promote better working conditions for state sports writers.

ASWA Executive Committee 2021-2022

President: Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral.com

Vice-president: Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily

Treasurer/Secretary: Greg Seitz, Jacksonville State

Executive director: Kirk McNair, BamaOnline

Executive council: Mark McCarter, Arthur L. Mack, Jon Johnson

To Join ...

Send annual dues of $25 to:

Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA)

Jacksonville State Sports Information

700 Pelham Road North

Jacksonville, AL 36265

Attn: Greg Seitz

Annual convention

The convention and annual awards banquet are traditionally held the Sunday before Father's Day in June. The 2021 celebration is scheduled for June 13 in Birmingham. Cost to attend is $25.

For more information:

Email bamacentral@zoho.com

ASWA Bylaws

In January 2021, the ASWA will begin the arduous process of establishing new bylaws to update and improve its rules and procedures, but also be reflective of the changing nature of sports journalism.

Our version of a constitutional convention will be a completely transparent process, with an ongoing draft posted throughout January and February. In order to hold the annual writing contest on time, a March 1 deadline will be targeted for a working version to both both be approved by the executive committee and submitted to the ASWA membership.

The process of fine-tuning and adding any final changes will be ongoing through the annual business meeting during the ASWA convention, scheduled for June 2020.

All input and feedback is encouraged and appreciated: bamacentral@zoho.com.

— Christopher Walsh, ASWA president

