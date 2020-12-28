Welcome to the Alabama Sports Writers Association; ASWA Bylaws
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for writers and editors throughout the state.
Its primary aim is to foster and promote the dissemination of information on athletics and sports activities, encourage the highest standards of sports journalism in Alabama and beyond, and to promote better working conditions for state sports writers.
ASWA Executive Committee 2021-2022
President: Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral.com
Vice-president: Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily
Treasurer/Secretary: Greg Seitz, Jacksonville State
Executive director: Kirk McNair, BamaOnline
Executive council: Mark McCarter, Arthur L. Mack, Jon Johnson
To Join ...
Send annual dues of $25 to:
Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA)
Jacksonville State Sports Information
700 Pelham Road North
Jacksonville, AL 36265
Attn: Greg Seitz
Annual convention
The convention and annual awards banquet are traditionally held the Sunday before Father's Day in June. The 2021 celebration is scheduled for June 13 in Birmingham. Cost to attend is $25.
For more information:
Email bamacentral@zoho.com
ASWA Bylaws
In January 2021, the ASWA will begin the arduous process of establishing new bylaws to update and improve its rules and procedures, but also be reflective of the changing nature of sports journalism.
Our version of a constitutional convention will be a completely transparent process, with an ongoing draft posted throughout January and February. In order to hold the annual writing contest on time, a March 1 deadline will be targeted for a working version to both both be approved by the executive committee and submitted to the ASWA membership.
The process of fine-tuning and adding any final changes will be ongoing through the annual business meeting during the ASWA convention, scheduled for June 2020.
All input and feedback is encouraged and appreciated: bamacentral@zoho.com.
— Christopher Walsh, ASWA president