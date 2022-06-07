Skip to main content

Bryce Young Named the ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year

Crimson Tide quarterback won the Heisman Trophy while leading Alabama to both the SEC title and National Championship Game.

It's a pretty good bet that if a college football player from the state of Alabama wins the Heisman Trophy, he's also going to be named the state's Amateur Athlete of the Year. 

All five Heisman winners since the state award was first handed out by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 1974, had done so. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the sixth on Tuesday, keeping the streak intact.  

But it was nearly snapped.

In extremely close voting by the ASWA membership, Young edged Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee for the honor. 

While leading the Crimson Tide to the Southeastern Conference title and the National Championship Game, Young set the Alabama single-season records for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47). 

He finished his sophomore year 366-for-547 with 47 scores compared to seven interceptions. 

In addition to being the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman, he was also named college football's Player of the Year by the Associated Press and The Sporting News, won the Maxwell Award, and also the Davey O'Brien and Manning awards, which are both presented to the nation's top quarterback

Recipient of the Heisman Trophy, the Crimson Tide's fourth winner since 2009 and second in as many seasons

Previous Heisman winners who had been named the state's amateur athlete of the year were Bo Jackson (1985), Mark Ingram Jr. (2009), Cam Newton (2010), Jameis Winston (2013), Derrick Henry (2015), and DeVonta Smith (2020).  

Pat Sullivan also won the Heisman in 1971. 

Lee was the 2022 NCAA beam champion, and the runner-up in the all-around while helping lead the Tigers to their best finish in program history, placing fourth at the NCAA Championships.

Before enrolling at Auburn, the Minnesota product was the olympic gold medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games (which were delayed and held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic), where Team USA won the silver medal. She was also the 2021 U.S. champion on bars, and the runner-up in all-around and beam.

The ASWA will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sunday with its annual convention and awards banquet in Birmingham.

2020 DeVonta Smith

2019 Derrick Brown

2018 Casey Mize

2017 Minkah Fitzpatrick

2016 Jonathan Allen

2015 Derrick Henry

2014 Amari Cooper

2013 Jameis Winston

2012 Brooke Pancake

2011 Trent Richardson

2010 Cam Newton

2009 Mark Ingram II

2008 DeWanna Bonner

2007 Pat White

2006 JaMarcus Russell

2005 DeMeco Ryans

2004 Jason Campbell

2003 Philip Rivers

2002 Andree Pickens

2001 Gabe Cross

2000 Gabe Cross

1999 Chris Samuels

1998 Tee Martin

1997 Tim Hudson

1996 Meredith Willard

1995 Ronald McKinnon

1994 Jay Barker

1993 Niesa Johnson

1992 Dee Foster

1991 Tim VanEgmond

1990 Phillip Doyle

1989 Gary Hollingsworth

1988 Derrick Thomas

1987 Mike Turk

1986 Cornelius Bennett

1985 Bo Jackson

1984 Rowdy Gaines

1983 David Magadan

1982 Randy Campbell

1981 Ed Lett

1980 Rowdy Gaines

1979 Joe Cribbs

1978 Reginald King

1977 Ozzie Newsome

1976 Harvey Glance

1975 Leon Douglas

1974 Jerry Pate

Pro Athlete of the Year

Trevon Diggs 10th interception in 2021

Former Crimson Tide player Trevon Diggs was named the 2021 ASWA Pro Athlete of the Year on Monday

Small College Athlete of the Year

2020 ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year: Liam Welch

Winner will be announced Wednesday. 

Community College of the Year

ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year

Winner will be announced Thursday.

Other honors ...

ASWA Hall of Fame

All on Sunday evening: 

• Tuscaloosa columnist Cecil Hurt and Huntsville columnist Mark MacCarter will be inducted into the ASWA Hall of Fame. 

• Mobile media icon Vic Knight will be inducted into the ASWA Hall of Honors.

• Recognition of the state's athletes of the year (pro, amateur, small college and community college), plus of the announcement of Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award winner. The organization's other major honors, including the Presidents’ Award and the Bill Shelton Award (person of the year in the state and in the ASWA) will be revealed.

