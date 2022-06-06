Trevon Diggs Named the ASWA Pro Athlete of the Year

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback led the NFL and tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions on his way to earning First Team All-Pro honors for the 2021 season.

It wasn't that long ago, 2017 to be exact, that Trevon Diggs switched positions at the University of Alabama.

He had been a wide receiver, and also returned kicks, and wasn't too excited when Nick Saban converted him into a cornerback.

It turned out to be the best thing that may have ever happened to him.

Following his standout season while leading the Dallas Cowboys’ secondary during the 2021 NFL season, Diggs was named the Pro Athlete of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association on Monday.

He led the National Football League and tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions on his way to earning First Team All-Pro honors.

Everson Walls set the initial mark 40 years ago in 1981.

The interception total was the most for a player in a single season with Alabama football roots in NFL history.

Diggs helped pace the Cowboys defense with an NFL-leading 34 takeaways while the team jumped from 28th in 2020 to seventh in 2021 in points allowed per game (29.6 to 21.7). His 11 picks directly resulted in 43 points for the offense in the 10 games he had at least one interception.

He finished among the top-10 for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, and landed the most votes for All-Pro honors among all league cornerbacks.

It was the fifth time in the last six years a former Crimson Tide athlete won the award, and snapped the two straight years by Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The ASWA will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sunday with its annual convention and awards banquet in Birmingham.

Trevon Diggs At Alabama ... National Football League Diggs was a full-time starter for Nick Saban's defense in 2018 (20 tackles, one interception, six pass breakups in six games) but was lost midway through the year to a broken foot. Diggs started 12 contests as a senior, picking up third-team Associated Press All-American and second-team All-SEC accolades after intercepting three passes and tying for the team lead with eight pass breakups (also posting 37 tackles and two fumble recoveries, including a 100-yard score). In the NFL Draft Diggs wasn't selected until the 19th pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The knock on him, according to NFL.com was "He's inconsistent staying in phase with downfield routes and long speed is his kryptonite, causing grabbing and holding when panic sets in." As a rookie ... Dallas Cowboys In 2020, Diggs became the only rookie defender in Cowboys history to lead the team in pass breakups (15) and interceptions (three) outright. For an encore ... Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports During his second NFL season, 2021, Diggs' 11 interceptions were the fourth highest total by any player in the Super Bowl era. Now considered one of the premier defensive players in the entire league, he told Cowboys.com that the key to topping last season is to stay hungry. "I just feel I've got to improve my game all around," Diggs said. "Just being a complete corner, just being that shutdown corner. I feel like I'm going to do everything I can working this offseason to take it to the next step and the next level."

