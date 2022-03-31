Skip to main content

Just A Minute is Not Near Enough to Show What the 50 Legends Have Meant Alabama Sports, Journalism

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special tribute to those who made their mark throughout the years.

BamaCentral is the proud home of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, and over the past month you may have noticed a rollout announcement in regards to a special honor to celebrate the organization's 50th anniversary.

Every name in the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association has been released, and I want to urge you all to check it out. 

It goes from Sam Adams to John Zenor, and includes the very best writers who not only covered college football, but everything from golf and outdoors to high school sports.

There are the titans, the characters, the ones whose impact went well beyond the state borders, and should always be remembered.

Personally, I learned a lot while helping put it together along with the likes of Tommy Hicks, Jon Johnson, Staci Long, Mark McCarter, Kirk McNair and Ben Thomas, who all have my special thanks.    

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For example, even though I've been a journalist in this state since 2004, and I’m sad to say it, but I didn’t know who Hoyt Harwell was. I had heard the name Charles Land, yet didn't really understand what an inspiration he had been to Tuscaloosa. Alf Van Hoose had a distinguished military career during World War II that everyone should know about.

I learned that Zipp Newman was called Zipp because he once had a really good time running the 100 and was always on the move. About how Ronald Weathers used to deliver Meals on Wheels to the elderly. And how to spell Max Moseley’s name. 

I learned about Kathy Lumpkin. That Jerry Bryan and Jimmy Bryan are not related. Plus I have a deeper appreciation of some writers whom I wish I could read one more story by, including Charles Hollis, Cecil Hurt, Jimmy Smothers and Bill Lumpkin.

For 50 years, these competitors, colleagues, and friends have done it better than anyone else, and -- and this is the key --  have the utmost respect of their peers. 

That's what really makes the 50 Legends so special. 

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Peter Woods
Recruiting

Alabama Makes Top Four for Five-Star DL Peter Woods

By Tony Tsoukalas1 hour ago
Crimson Tikes: Duck
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Duck

By Christopher Walsh6 hours ago
Jermaine Burton
All Things Bama

Next Up: Why Jermaine Burton’s Latest Move Will Be His Most Important

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
033022_MFB_WrightDa_ProDay_JH2160
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 31, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas13 hours ago
Luisa Blanco at SECs
All Things Bama

Dana Duckworth Provides Injury Updates on Luisa Blanco

By Katie Windham19 hours ago
Nick Saban and Bill Belichick at Alabama's Pro Day
All Things Bama

Five Takeaways from Alabama's Pro Day

By Tony Tsoukalas20 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Pro Day Latest Step in Evan Neal's Draft Dreams

By Katie Windham20 hours ago
Women's Basketball Season Opener
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Was Alabama Women's Basketball's Season A Success?

By Blake Byler21 hours ago