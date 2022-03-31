Just A Minute is Not Near Enough to Show What the 50 Legends Have Meant Alabama Sports, Journalism

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special tribute to those who made their mark throughout the years.

BamaCentral is the proud home of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, and over the past month you may have noticed a rollout announcement in regards to a special honor to celebrate the organization's 50th anniversary.

Every name in the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association has been released, and I want to urge you all to check it out.

It goes from Sam Adams to John Zenor, and includes the very best writers who not only covered college football, but everything from golf and outdoors to high school sports.

There are the titans, the characters, the ones whose impact went well beyond the state borders, and should always be remembered.

Personally, I learned a lot while helping put it together along with the likes of Tommy Hicks, Jon Johnson, Staci Long, Mark McCarter, Kirk McNair and Ben Thomas, who all have my special thanks.

For example, even though I've been a journalist in this state since 2004, and I’m sad to say it, but I didn’t know who Hoyt Harwell was. I had heard the name Charles Land, yet didn't really understand what an inspiration he had been to Tuscaloosa. Alf Van Hoose had a distinguished military career during World War II that everyone should know about.

I learned that Zipp Newman was called Zipp because he once had a really good time running the 100 and was always on the move. About how Ronald Weathers used to deliver Meals on Wheels to the elderly. And how to spell Max Moseley’s name.

I learned about Kathy Lumpkin. That Jerry Bryan and Jimmy Bryan are not related. Plus I have a deeper appreciation of some writers whom I wish I could read one more story by, including Charles Hollis, Cecil Hurt, Jimmy Smothers and Bill Lumpkin.

For 50 years, these competitors, colleagues, and friends have done it better than anyone else, and -- and this is the key -- have the utmost respect of their peers.

That's what really makes the 50 Legends so special.