The 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association

As part of the ASWA's 50th Anniversary celebration, this year's annual award banquet will include a special honor.

Say what you will about sports writers, but they all grew up reading legends.

Ask one.

"Who was the sports writer you followed the most? Who captured your imagination, your desire to want to be around sports greatness, and made you want to do this as a profession?"

Then get comfortable as he or she recalls tales of triumph and delight. After a while they'll get into essence of the craft, the diligence of the deadline, and the personality to bring the words to life, almost like magic.

Or they'll probably describe someone as being like a bulldog when on a story, treating a tasty scoop like a chew toy and never relinquishing their grip until shaking loose every last drop of information.

It's with that backdrop, and the 50-year anniversary of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, that the organization is announcing its 50 Legends over the course of March.

Each was selected at the end of an extensive process, which began with nominations from the ASWA membership, and numerous rounds of voting by the selection committee, which was primarily made up of the sitting executive council.

... and then even more discussion and voting took place in an effort to make sure that no one was missed.

Through it all, the word "Legend" hung over everyone, and was not taken lightly.

"The truth about the life of a man is not what he does, but the legend which he creates around himself." — Oscar Wilde

"Heroes come and go, but legends are forever." — Kobe Bryant

The 50 will be honored during the 2022 ASEA Awards Banquet on June 12, in Birmingham (exact location to be added).

Announcements will be made daily here, on the ASWA site

The 50 Legends of the ASWA At least one name will be added on a daily basis during the month of March. No more than two Legends will be revealed on any given day. Announcements will not reflect any part of the voting, and the names are not ranked in any way. They will appear in alphabetical order as they are added. John Pruett Courtesy AL.com John Pruett first joined The Huntsville Times in 1966, and became the longstanding sports editor in 1974. He has been named Alabama's Sportswriter of the Year 17 times by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association. In 2014, Pruett and George Smith were the first recipients of the Mel Allen Media Award by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. Pruett was the first person in ASWA history to win the Herby Kirby Award for story of year, the Bill Shelton Award, be named to the Hall of Fame, and serve as president. The grand slam of the ASWA has only been accomplished three times. The 50th Anniversary ASWA Awards Banquet will be held June 12th in Birmingham.

This story will be regularly updated through March 31