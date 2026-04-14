Oxford’s Jaylen Alexander, Hoover’s Khloe Ford win ASWA Mr., Miss Basketball Awards
- Super All-State
- Girls Basketball Players of the Year by Class
- Boys Basketball Players of the Year by Class
- All-Time Miss Basketball Winners
- All-Time Mr. Basketball Winners
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Hoover landed its fourth Miss Basketball winner, while Oxford received its first Mr. Basketball award Tuesday.
Hoover’s Khloe Ford and Oxford’s Jaylen Alexander carried off the state’s premiere high school basketball awards from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The awards are sponsored by ALFA Insurance and were awarded at a banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
Ford averaged 17.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Class 7A champion Bucs. The 6-foot-3 center has signed with Missouri.
Alexander led the Yellow Jackets to the Class 6A championship, averaging 19 points and 4.1 assists. The guard, who scored 2,425 career points, plans to sign with Kansas State this week.
Hoover’s four all-time Miss Basketball winners are a record. No other school has more than two. By comparison, there are two schools with three Mr. Basketballs, though both Butler and Jeff Davis are no longer open.
Oxford is the 36th school to have a Mr. Basketball winner. There have been 32 schools win a Miss Basketball.
MISS BASKETBALL
Khloe Ford, Hoover
MR. BASKETBALL
Jaylen Alexander, Oxford
Super All-State
(Top 5 players regardless of classification)
Girls
Khloe Ford, Hoover
Lani Smallwood, Albertville
Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible
Serenity Rutledge, Moody
Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview
Boys
Jaylen Alexander, Oxford
JaKobi Sharp, Gadsden City
Brendon Davis, Wenonah
Corien Coleman, Williamson
Evan Toms, Huntsville
Girls Basketball Players of the Year by Class
7A: Khloe Ford, Hoover
6A: Kristen Johnson, Hazel Green
5A: Serenity Rutledge, Moody
4A: Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview
3A: Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible
2A: Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs
1A: Makinley Traylor, Ider
AISA: Diamond Chankio, North River
Boys Basketball Players of the Year by Class
7A: Evan Toms, Huntsville
6A: Jaylen Alexander, Oxford
5A: Brendon Davis, Wenonah
4A: JB Potter, Ashville
3A: Braden Gordon, Montgomery Academy
2A: Khalil Luster, Red Bay
1A: Devin Melton, Brantley
AISA: Jayden Buckhannon, Abbeville Christian
* Khloe Ford is the 17th Hoover player to be named Super All-State, including 14 girls. Butler ranks second with 12 (seven boys, five girls).
* Albertville’s Lani Smallwood and Mars Hill’s Belle Hill are the only repeat Super All-State players from last season. Hill has made it the last three years.
* Moody’s Serenity Rutledge, Plainview’s Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Oxford’s Jaylen Alexander and Williamson’s Corien Coleman are their schools’ first Super All-State players. In all, 160 schools have had a Super Five player.
* Hoover has had 10 Super All-State boys or girls players over its current eight-year streak.
* With Khloe Ford, Kristen Johnson and Brendon Davis, Hoover, Hazel Green and Wenonah have each totaled 10 player of the year awards.
That ties Midfield (five boys, five girls) and Tuscaloosa Academy (six boys, four girls) for the most. Wenonah’s 10 are evenly split between the genders. Hoover has had eight girls and Hazel Green seven girls.
* Khloe Ford is the eighth Hoover girl to be a player of the year. The Bucs are tied with Deshler for second in ASWA All-State history, one behind Lauderdale County. With Kristen Johnson, Hazel Green is third with seven.
* Mars Hill’s Belle Hill is the second four-time player of the year award winner. Madison Academy’s Joshua Langford won five times (2012-16).
All-Time Miss Basketball Winners
2026: Khloe Ford, Hoover
2025: Ace Austin, Spring Garden
2024: Ace Austin, Spring Garden
2023: Reniya Kelly, Hoover
2022: Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
2021: Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co.
2020: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
2019: Annie Hughes, Pisgah
2018: Zipporah Broughton, Lee-Montgomery
2017: Bianca Jackson, Brewbaker Tech
2016: Jasmine Walker, Jeff Davis
2015: Shaquera Wade, Huntsville
2014: Shakayla Thomas, Sylacauga
2013: Marqu’es Webb, Hoover
2012: Jasmine Jones, Bob Jones
2011: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2010: Kaneisha Horn, Ramsay
2009: Jala Harris, Bob Jones
2008: Courtney Jones, Midfield
2007: Katherine Graham, Ramsay
2006: Shanavia Dowdell, Calera
2005: Whitney Boddie, Florence
2004: Starr Orr, Speake
2003: Sidney Spencer, Hoover
2002: Kate Mastin, Boaz
2001: Donyel Wheeler, Huffman
2000: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1999: Tasheika Morris, Butler
1998: Gwen Jackson, Eufaula
1997: April Nance, Butler
1996: Nicole Carruth, Sulligent
1995: Heather Mayes, Fyffe
1994: Pam Duncan, Carrollton
1993: Leah Monteith, Cherokee Co.
1992: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1991: Tonya Tice, Hamilton
1990: Karen Killen, Mars Hill Bible
1989: Leslie Claybrook, St. James
1988: Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle
All-Time Mr. Basketball Winners
2026: Jaylen Alexander, Oxford
2025: DeWayne Brown, Hoover
2024: Caleb Holt, Buckhorn
2023: Labaron Philon, Baker
2022: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
2021: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
2020: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
2019: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
2018: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
2017: John Petty, Jemison-Huntsville
2016: John Petty, J.O. Johnson
2015: Dazon Ingram, Theodore
2014: William Lee, Dallas Co.
2013: De’Runnya Wilson, Wenonah
2012: Craig Sword, Carver-Montgomery
2011: Trevor Lacey, Butler
2010: Trevor Lacey, Butler
2009: Kerron Johnson, Madison Aca.
2008: JaMychal Green, St. Jude
2007: Courtney Fortson, Jeff Davis
2006: Stanley Robinson, Huffman
2005: Richard Hendrix, Athens
2004: Ronald Steele, John Carroll
2003: Ronald Steele, John Carroll
2002: Kennedy Winston, Blount
2001: Chris White, Grissom
2000: Gerald Wallace, Childersburg
1999: Marvin Stone, Grissom
1998: Sam Haginas, UMS-Wright
1997: Anthony Williams, Loachapoka
1996: Isaac Spencer, Jeff Davis
1995: Brian Williams, Jeff Davis
1994: Rod Willie, Lee-Huntsville
1993: Howard Pride, Butler
1992: Darryl Wilson, South Lamar
1991: Victor Newman, Houston Academy
1990: Cedric Moore, Woodlawn
1989: Queintonia Higgins, Fairhope
1988: Terrence Lewis, Ramsay
1987: Bryant Lancaster, Valley
1986: Larry Rembert, Keith
1985: Vincent Robinson, Bridgeport
1984: Jeff Moore, Midfield
1983: Terry Coner, Phillips-Birmingham
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 26 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral