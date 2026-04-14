Oxford’s Jaylen Alexander, Hoover’s Khloe Ford win ASWA Mr., Miss Basketball Awards

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Hoover landed its fourth Miss Basketball winner, while Oxford received its first Mr. Basketball award Tuesday.

Hoover’s Khloe Ford and Oxford’s Jaylen Alexander carried off the state’s premiere high school basketball awards from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The awards are sponsored by ALFA Insurance and were awarded at a banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

Ford averaged 17.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Class 7A champion Bucs. The 6-foot-3 center has signed with Missouri.

Alexander led the Yellow Jackets to the Class 6A championship, averaging 19 points and 4.1 assists. The guard, who scored 2,425 career points, plans to sign with Kansas State this week.

Hoover’s four all-time Miss Basketball winners are a record. No other school has more than two. By comparison, there are two schools with three Mr. Basketballs, though both Butler and Jeff Davis are no longer open.

Oxford is the 36th school to have a Mr. Basketball winner. There have been 32 schools win a Miss Basketball.

MISS BASKETBALL

Khloe Ford, Hoover



MR. BASKETBALL

Jaylen Alexander, Oxford

Super All-State (Top 5 players regardless of classification)

Girls

Khloe Ford, Hoover

Lani Smallwood, Albertville

Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

Serenity Rutledge, Moody

Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview



Boys

Jaylen Alexander, Oxford

JaKobi Sharp, Gadsden City

Brendon Davis, Wenonah

Corien Coleman, Williamson

Evan Toms, Huntsville

Girls Basketball Players of the Year by Class 7A: Khloe Ford, Hoover

6A: Kristen Johnson, Hazel Green

5A: Serenity Rutledge, Moody

4A: Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview

3A: Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

2A: Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs

1A: Makinley Traylor, Ider

AISA: Diamond Chankio, North River

Boys Basketball Players of the Year by Class 7A: Evan Toms, Huntsville

6A: Jaylen Alexander, Oxford

5A: Brendon Davis, Wenonah

4A: JB Potter, Ashville

3A: Braden Gordon, Montgomery Academy

2A: Khalil Luster, Red Bay

1A: Devin Melton, Brantley

AISA: Jayden Buckhannon, Abbeville Christian

* Khloe Ford is the 17th Hoover player to be named Super All-State, including 14 girls. Butler ranks second with 12 (seven boys, five girls).

* Albertville’s Lani Smallwood and Mars Hill’s Belle Hill are the only repeat Super All-State players from last season. Hill has made it the last three years.

* Moody’s Serenity Rutledge, Plainview’s Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Oxford’s Jaylen Alexander and Williamson’s Corien Coleman are their schools’ first Super All-State players. In all, 160 schools have had a Super Five player.

* Hoover has had 10 Super All-State boys or girls players over its current eight-year streak.

* With Khloe Ford, Kristen Johnson and Brendon Davis, Hoover, Hazel Green and Wenonah have each totaled 10 player of the year awards.

That ties Midfield (five boys, five girls) and Tuscaloosa Academy (six boys, four girls) for the most. Wenonah’s 10 are evenly split between the genders. Hoover has had eight girls and Hazel Green seven girls.

* Khloe Ford is the eighth Hoover girl to be a player of the year. The Bucs are tied with Deshler for second in ASWA All-State history, one behind Lauderdale County. With Kristen Johnson, Hazel Green is third with seven.

* Mars Hill’s Belle Hill is the second four-time player of the year award winner. Madison Academy’s Joshua Langford won five times (2012-16).

All-Time Miss Basketball Winners 2026: Khloe Ford, Hoover

2025: Ace Austin, Spring Garden

2024: Ace Austin, Spring Garden

2023: Reniya Kelly, Hoover

2022: Samiya Steele, Hazel Green

2021: Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co.

2020: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park

2019: Annie Hughes, Pisgah

2018: Zipporah Broughton, Lee-Montgomery

2017: Bianca Jackson, Brewbaker Tech

2016: Jasmine Walker, Jeff Davis

2015: Shaquera Wade, Huntsville

2014: Shakayla Thomas, Sylacauga

2013: Marqu’es Webb, Hoover

2012: Jasmine Jones, Bob Jones

2011: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan

2010: Kaneisha Horn, Ramsay

2009: Jala Harris, Bob Jones

2008: Courtney Jones, Midfield

2007: Katherine Graham, Ramsay

2006: Shanavia Dowdell, Calera

2005: Whitney Boddie, Florence

2004: Starr Orr, Speake

2003: Sidney Spencer, Hoover

2002: Kate Mastin, Boaz

2001: Donyel Wheeler, Huffman

2000: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.

1999: Tasheika Morris, Butler

1998: Gwen Jackson, Eufaula

1997: April Nance, Butler

1996: Nicole Carruth, Sulligent

1995: Heather Mayes, Fyffe

1994: Pam Duncan, Carrollton

1993: Leah Monteith, Cherokee Co.

1992: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur

1991: Tonya Tice, Hamilton

1990: Karen Killen, Mars Hill Bible

1989: Leslie Claybrook, St. James

1988: Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle

All-Time Mr. Basketball Winners 2026: Jaylen Alexander, Oxford

2025: DeWayne Brown, Hoover

2024: Caleb Holt, Buckhorn

2023: Labaron Philon, Baker

2022: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

2021: J.D. Davison, Calhoun

2020: J.D. Davison, Calhoun

2019: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook

2018: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook

2017: John Petty, Jemison-Huntsville

2016: John Petty, J.O. Johnson

2015: Dazon Ingram, Theodore

2014: William Lee, Dallas Co.

2013: De’Runnya Wilson, Wenonah

2012: Craig Sword, Carver-Montgomery

2011: Trevor Lacey, Butler

2010: Trevor Lacey, Butler

2009: Kerron Johnson, Madison Aca.

2008: JaMychal Green, St. Jude

2007: Courtney Fortson, Jeff Davis

2006: Stanley Robinson, Huffman

2005: Richard Hendrix, Athens

2004: Ronald Steele, John Carroll

2003: Ronald Steele, John Carroll

2002: Kennedy Winston, Blount

2001: Chris White, Grissom

2000: Gerald Wallace, Childersburg

1999: Marvin Stone, Grissom

1998: Sam Haginas, UMS-Wright

1997: Anthony Williams, Loachapoka

1996: Isaac Spencer, Jeff Davis

1995: Brian Williams, Jeff Davis

1994: Rod Willie, Lee-Huntsville

1993: Howard Pride, Butler

1992: Darryl Wilson, South Lamar

1991: Victor Newman, Houston Academy

1990: Cedric Moore, Woodlawn

1989: Queintonia Higgins, Fairhope

1988: Terrence Lewis, Ramsay

1987: Bryant Lancaster, Valley

1986: Larry Rembert, Keith

1985: Vincent Robinson, Bridgeport

1984: Jeff Moore, Midfield

1983: Terry Coner, Phillips-Birmingham

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.