Week 6 Alabama High School Football Scores

Thursday's Scores

Anniston 30, Piedmont 28

Charles Henderson 26, St. James 14

Corner 44, Fultondale 6

Hewitt-Trussville 49, Huffman 8

Highland Home 28, Brantley 27

Mary Montgomery 34, Baldwin Co. 7

Millry 27, Clarke Co. 7

Winfield 52, Hamilton 0

From the AHSAA:

Coaches Announced for Alabama Boys’ and Girls’ All-Star Basketball Teams set to Face Mississippi next March

MONTGOMERY – Coaches Rhett Harrelson of Enterprise High School and Darren Golson of Autaugaville High School have been selected to coach the Alabama All-Star Boys’ basketball team set to face Mississippi March 11, 2023, in the 33rd annual Alabama-Mississippi Basketball All-Star Classic.

Harrelson led the Wildcats to a 25-6 record and the school’s first Class 7A state basketball championship last season. Golson guided Autaugaville to a perfect 30-0 season en route to the Class 1A state championship in 2001 and led the Eagles back to the state tourney in 2022 – finishing 27-3 after falling to eventual state champion Covenant Christian in the semifinals.

Named to coach Alabama girls’ all-stars were Guntersville head coach Kenny Hill and Saint James head coach Katie Barton.

Hill’s Wildcats rolled to a 30-5 record last season and won the Class 5A state championship. Barton’s Trojans (25-7) reached the Class 4A State Tourney finals falling to Deshler in the championship game.

Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA), made the announcement Thursday. Dean said the teams will be announced next March. Each team is comprised of 15 seniors selected by the AHSADCA All-Star Coaches’ Committee from school-submitted nominations.

Alabama swept Mississippi last year in the 32nd annual Alabama-Mississippi Classic.

The Alabama girls upped their lead in the series (18-14), which started in 1991 with an impressive 89-81 win at Clinton (MS) last March. The Alabama girls are riding a five-game winning streak dating back to 2018. The Alabama boys’ squad defeated Mississippi 96-89 last March and now hold a slim 17-15 lead in the series.

Alabama’s boys have won three of the last four games – falling 93-81 in the 2021 game.

The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic will be played December 10 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium located on the campus of the University of South Alabama.