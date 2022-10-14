Week 9 Alabama High School Football Scores

Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thursday's Scores

Alabama-Deaf 42, Mississippi-Deaf 16

B.C. Rain 41, LeFlore 23

Cottonwood 33, Zion Chapel 0

Florence 42, Grissom 6

Jackson 28, St. Michael 6

Prattville 42, Lee-Montgomery 18

Ramsay 49, Hayden 0

Reeltown 44, Luverne 14

Sheffield 63, Tharptown 14

Sparkman 55, Huntsville 14

Straughn 44, Northside Methodist 14

Scores will be updated throughout the weekend

