Week 9 Alabama High School Football Scores
The weekend's full high school football results as complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's Scores
Alabama-Deaf 42, Mississippi-Deaf 16
B.C. Rain 41, LeFlore 23
Cottonwood 33, Zion Chapel 0
Florence 42, Grissom 6
Jackson 28, St. Michael 6
Prattville 42, Lee-Montgomery 18
Ramsay 49, Hayden 0
Reeltown 44, Luverne 14
Sheffield 63, Tharptown 14
Sparkman 55, Huntsville 14
Straughn 44, Northside Methodist 14
Scores will be updated throughout the weekend
