Skip to main content
2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings: Week 9

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings: Week 9

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Auburn (18); 7-0; 225

2. Thompson; 6-2; 167

3. Hoover (1); 7-1; 155

4. Central-Phenix City; 6-2; 133

5. Fairhope; 6-1; 109

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-3; 94

7. Austin; 6-2; 67

8. Prattville; 5-2; 56

9. Opelika; 5-3; 21

10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 5-2; 18

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3) 17, Florence (6-2) 12, Dothan (5-3) 6, Vestavia Hills (3-4) 2, Foley (4-3) 1.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (12); 8-0; 202

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 6-1; 176

3. Theodore; 7-0; 146

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 8-0; 135

5. Mountain Brook; 6-1; 120

6. Hartselle (1); 8-0; 108

7. Muscle Shoals; 6-1; 63

8. Helena; 6-1; 40

9. Center Point; 7-1; 25

10. Gardendale; 5-2; 17

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (6-1) 16, Decatur (6-1) 14, Pike Road (5-2) 7, Pinson Valley (4-3) 7, Homewood (5-2) 4, Benjamin Russell (5-2) 3.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 7-0; 228

2. Leeds; 7-0; 163

3. Moody; 8-0; 139

4. Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 127

5. Ramsay; 6-2; 112

6. Gulf Shores; 7-1; 101

7. Guntersville; 6-1; 64

8. Beauregard; 7-0; 60

9. Faith-Mobile; 6-1; 31

10. Arab; 7-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Charles Henderson (6-1) 15, Demopolis (7-1) 15, Fairview (6-1) 9, Eufaula (5-2) 3.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 8-0; 214

2. Anniston (3); 7-0; 173

3. Andalusia (1); 8-0; 162

4. Priceville; 8-0; 120

5. Handley; 7-1; 104

6. Jacksonville; 6-2; 80

7. T.R. Miller; 6-1; 60

8. Northside; 6-1; 53

9. Cherokee Co.; 6-1; 42

10. Etowah; 6-1; 34

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Others receiving votes: Deshler (8-0) 24, Randolph (6-1) 7, Jackson (5-2) 3, Oneonta (6-1) 3, West Morgan (6-1) 3, American Chr. (6-2) 1.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 7-1; 203

2. Gordo (3); 7-1; 161

3. Piedmont (1); 5-2; 150

4. Opp (1); 6-1; 133

5. Winfield; 6-1; 108

6. Houston Aca.; 7-0; 95

7. St. James; 6-2; 72

8. Dadeville (1); 6-0; 60

9. Excel; 7-0; 44

10. Randolph Co.; 7-0; 14

Others receiving votes: Fayette Co. (6-1) 12, Madison Aca. (5-2) 10, Thomasville (5-2) 6, W.S. Neal (6-1) 6, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 3, J.B. Pennington (7-1) 2, Sylvania (5-2) 2, Pike Co. (5-2) 1, Trinity (6-2) 1.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (19); 7-0; 228

2. Highland Home; 8-0; 171

3. Ariton; 7-1; 151

4. Aliceville; 7-1; 129

5. Pisgah; 6-1; 103

6. Reeltown; 5-1; 88

7. B.B. Comer; 6-2; 67

8. Vincent; 7-1; 61

9. G.W. Long; 5-2; 34

10. Isabella; 6-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (7-0) 15, Lexington (6-1) 8, Hatton (6-1) 6.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (14); 7-0; 212

2. Leroy (5); 6-0; 186

3. Linden; 6-0; 151

4. Brantley; 5-2; 119

5. Valley Head; 7-0; 104

6. Spring Garden; 7-1; 89

7. Meek; 7-0; 76

8. Loachapoka; 7-0; 60

9. Sweet Water; 4-2; 46

10. Millry; 7-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Lynn (6-1) 6, Maplesville (5-2) 2, Pickens Co. (5-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (15); 7-0; 215

2. Lee-Scott (3); 7-0; 180

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 8-0; 154

4. Chambers Aca.; 5-2; 122

5. Clarke Prep; 5-2; 92

6. Glenwood; 4-3; 90

7. Crenshaw Chr.; 5-2; 64

8. Macon-East; 5-2; 59

9. Lowndes Aca.; 5-2; 53

10. Morgan Aca.; 5-2; 41

Others receiving votes: Autauga Aca. (3-3) 7, Edgewood (3-4) 6.

See Also:

Week 8 Alabama High School Football Scores

Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) greets Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) following a football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Kns Tennessee Alabama Football Bp
All Things Bama

Legacy and Tradition: Few Understand Third Saturday in October Like Henry To'oTo'o

By Joey Blackwell
Simeon Castille
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
Jordan Battle
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's First Practice of Tennessee Week

By Joey Blackwell
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) is introduced prior to the start of the Commanders' game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The Next Step for Brian Robinson Jr.

By Hunter De Siver
Chris Braswell, Dallas Turner and Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama Defense Preparing for Uptempo Volunteers

By Mason Smith
Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) carries the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs Welcomes Increased Workload

By Katie Windham
John Metchie III at Tennessee
All Things Bama

Tennessee's Good, But Are The No. 6 Vols for Real? All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) fights for yardage against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

The What-Ifs Surrounding Captains for Alabama and Tennessee: Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham