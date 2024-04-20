Auburn Transfer Guard Aden Holloway Commits to Alabama Basketball
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Iron Bowl of Basketball just got even more interesting, as Auburn transfer point guard Aden Holloway has committed to Nate Oats and Alabama, per a report from Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
Holloway spent just one season at Auburn before entering the transfer portal, coming in as a highly-touted 5-star recruit and a McDonald's All-American in the 2023 recruiting class.
At Auburn, he started 25 of 36 games, averaging 7.3 points and 2.7 assists per game during a freshman campaign that saw a multitude of peaks and valleys. He had about as good of a first game as anyone could have, scoring 19 points in the season-opener against Baylor. He struggled shooting from the field, right at 30 percent on the season, but flashed his potential plenty of times.
Holloway joins an Alabama team in need of assurance at the point guard position, with Mark Sears' future unsure as his NBA Draft decision looms. He will aim to rekindle some confidence in Oats' free-flowing offense, one that will attempt to unlock his potential as a shooter that was one of his best attributes in high school.
Alabama has now secured three commitments out of the transfer portal, with Holloway joining Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette and South Florida guard Chris Youngblood. Alabama has currently lost five players to the portal from last year's Final Four team: Rylan Griffen, Nick Pringle, Sam Walters, Davin Cosby and Kris Parker.
Holloway's commitment brings Alabama to one open roster spot for next season, though that is subject to change over the coming weeks through more NBA Draft and transfer portal decisions. Holloway will have three years of eligibility remaining.
